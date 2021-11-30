Stamping Bar Codes on Cells to Solve Medical Mysteries -NYT
By tracking every cell in an organism, scientists are working out why certain cancer treatments fail, which could lead to improved medicine.TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No one really knew why some patients with a white blood cell cancer called chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or C.L.L., relapsed after treatment and got a second cancer. Were some cancer cells just resistant?
An unexpected answer to this mystery has been found using a new technique that researchers call bar coding: The treatment does not always target the right cells.
Scientists discovered that the cancer does not always originate in the mature bone marrow cells where it is found and where textbooks say it originates. Instead, for some patients, the mother lode of the cancer can be primitive bone marrow cells, the stem cells, that give rise to all of the body’s white and red blood cells. Those cells, not affected by the chemotherapy treatment, can spawn new cancer cells, causing a relapse.
The discovery is one early fruit of the bar coding method, which is aiding the study of the origins of cancer and other diseases. The results are too new to have led to patient therapies. But they are leading to provocative discoveries that are expected to inspire novel methods for treating diseases.
The method works by marking individual cells with a stamp that is passed on to all of a cell’s progeny. Researchers can look at a cell, note its bar code and trace its lineage back to its parents, grandparents, great-grandparents — all the way back to its origins — because each cell that arose from the original bar coded cell has the same stamp.
The idea for bar coding during embryonic development originated with Dr. Jay Shendure and his colleagues at the University of Washington, and this class of methods was anointed the breakthrough of the year by Science magazine in 2018. Now there is a variety of methods for bar coding ranging from embryo cells to cancer cells to mature cells.
.....read more
About WeightLossBuddy
WeightLossBuddy is the largest community dedicated exclusively to supporting people who are struggling to lose weight.
Its new app allows users to monitor their weight, while sharing their progress with others, and
at the same time learning from their experience.
Not only are users able to chat live with other users, but they can also form or join groups to connect
with people who have similar interests and goals.
Public & Private groups let them share their concerns with people they can trust.
Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at
achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not.
In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community
reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement
and motivation.
In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting”
interface people are familiar with. It allows users to share both their successes and setbacks.
What makes the new weightlossbuddy app stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use.
Users can check in each day, post their progress, get encouragement and check to see how their friends are doing.
The new App helps users by giving them the support they need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share their frustrations,
✔️WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help.
✔️It helps by providing weight loss support from others on a similar journey.
✔️The new 100% FREE weight loss support app gives users access to a large weight loss community that is ready to
encourage them, share effective weight loss tips, and help them in any way possible to reach their weight loss goal.
▶ COMMENT, LIKE, LIVE CHAT & POST
✔️Users of the new app can explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey.
✔️Users can find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts.
✔️Additionally, users can make use of Weightlossbuddy as their weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more.
✔️Users can start chatting live with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app!
▶ WHY the NEW WEIGHTLOSSBUDDY APP?
Users can now:
✔️ add current and target weight
✔️ find a buddy and get support
✔️ share photos and weight loss progress
✔️ connect and chat live with other weight loss buddies
✔️ comment and like on posts
✔️ track daily weight
This New 100% FREE App can be found in both the Apple and Google Play stores.
It has the ability to transform people's lives.
Joey Dweck
Weight Loss Buddy
+1 917-841-2521
joey@weightlossbuddy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook