Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Wisconsin to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Specifics About Compensation

If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family would like specifics about compensation and a plan for the best possible results-call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

MILWAUKEE , WISCONSIN , USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine, Appleton, Oshkosh or anywhere in Wisconsin to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for specifics about financial compensation. Mesothelioma compensation is based on the specifics of how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos as attorney Erik Karst is always happy to discuss. www.karstvonoiste.com

According to the Advocate, "Most Navy Veterans who will develop mesothelioma had significant exposure to asbestos in a ship's engine room, a submarine's propulsion center, or as part of a ship's-submarine's repair crew, a mechanic, plumber, welder or machinist. Navy Veteran's might have also had extreme exposure to asbestos at a shipyard where their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs.

"If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family would like specifics about their financial compensation and a plan for the best possible results-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. The call to Erik is no obligation." www.karstvonoiste.com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine, Appleton, Oshkosh or anywhere in Wisconsin. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Wisconsin the Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in Madison: https://cancer.wisc.edu/.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma