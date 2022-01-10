New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a No Obligation Financial Compensation Analysis

If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members would call Erik Karst at 800-714-0303 he is always more than happy to provide them with a no obligation compensation analysis.” — New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO , USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing the wife, son or daughter of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, Roswell, Farmington or anywhere in New Mexico to get serious about compensation. The group is one of the nation's leading advocates for Navy Veterans who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma and their top priority for a person like this is that they receive the very best possible financial compensation results. www.karstvonoiste.com

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Mexico we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Aside from being one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys Erik Karst specializes in assisting Navy Veterans who have developed this rare cancer. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members would call Erik Karst anytime at 800-714-0303 he is always more than happy to provide them with a no obligation compensation analysis. www.karstvonoiste.com

"Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can be worth millions depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com

The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in New Mexico including communities such as Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, Roswell, or Farmington.

https://NewMexico.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in New Mexico-we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at the hospital we have indicated: The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/ .

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in New Mexico. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Mexico include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, civilian employees of the Defense Department, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma