Waterproof Women’s Parka Jackets Canada – New Black Friday Savings Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak launch the Alpine mock neck parka for women, a sustainable winter coat. The brand specializes in apparel that is conscious of environmental welfare that is made for modern Canadian consumers who need coats that combine fashion and heavy-duty practicality for harsh winters.

Frank And Oak’s newly launched Alpine mock neck parka is ideal for winter, offering water repellent material and the ability to endure temperatures between -20º and -25ºC. It is available in true black, coffee bean, and white pepper, and in sizes XS, S, M, L, and XL.

With the launch of the parka, customers can enjoy increased warmth with a Sherpa lined collar made from poly fleece in accordance with Frank And Oak’s environmentally focused ethos. The parka’s fabric is made from 55% recycled polyester and 45% organic cotton. It also features outside waist adjustment, an inside utility pocket, an outside chest pocket, and side entry hand pocketing also made with poly fleece.

Climate change is an issue that impacts the future of all people around the world. The time for drastic, structural change has arrived, yet many in the fashion industry continue with unsustainable production practices.

Frank And Oak sources recycled polyester, wool, and nylon, as well as responsibly grown organic cotton, in order to minimize its environmental footprint. Leading design and technology ensure that the quality of the products is not compromised.

The parka’s 20K/20K rating signifies that it can withstand up to 20,000mm of water per square inch, and is able to release up to 20,000g of vapour per square meter, making it suitable for winter weather.

As previously announced, starting this week, customers can take advantage of the best Black Friday savings on the women’s outerwear collection and ladies’ winter coats for extreme cold weather.

Frank And Oak is a Canadian clothing company centered around the idea of ethical, sustainable fashion practices. Their proactive approach has seen them sharply increase their percentage of products with a minimal impact, through the sourcing and use of environmentally conscious materials and methods.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The decisions made in the fashion industry have a huge impact on people and the planet. Faced with the irrevocable effects of climate change and poor conditions for garment factory workers around the world, we fully recognize the urgency to do our part. This is why we are committed to minimizing our impact by prioritizing recycled fabrics and responsible practices throughout our supply chain to make quality clothing that lasts.”

