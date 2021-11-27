DePocket Prepares for Its Launch with 3 Exciting Events and a Month of Explosive Progress

/EIN News/ -- PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excitement is building as the DePocket platform approaches the climax of a highly productive month. On Nov 29th-30th, The Platform will be launching two IDOs and its public sale on Pancakeswap. Though whitelist registration has recently closed. Users still have an excellent opportunity to buy $DEPO at the public sale price and should see it as an EXCELLENT opportunity to invest in an ever-evolving platform that shows no signs of slowing down in dynamics and user experience optimization.



This month, DePocket has made huge strides in the areas of integration, funding and community growth. Notable achievements have been full GameFi integrations with My DeFi Pet and Wanaka Farms, a major financial grant from NEAR Protocol and protocol integrations with both Biswap and Near. Thus far, DePocket has repeatedly shown its commitment to consistently pursuing integrations and synergies between its intuitive app platform and all elements of the crypto-space.

The DEPO token will be the platform's utility token with a total of only 21 million tokens in circulation. DEPO token holders may lock their tokens or become liquidity providers on decentralized platforms to earn yield. Furthermore, DEPO holders will have access to certain premium features of DePocket , as well as gain access to the decision-making process as the platform evolves.

Pancakeswap Sale Details

Date: 30th Nov

Time: 5 PM UTC time (TENTATIVELY - exact time undisclosed for security purposes - anti-snipe bot measures)

Price: $0.3 (first come first serve)

Initial market cap: $84,233

Contract Address ($DEPO – BSC chain): 0x7d99eda556388Ad7743A1B658b9C4FC67D7A9d74

DuckDAO IDO Details

Date: NOV 30th

Time: 2PM UTC

Price: $0.25

Pool: $170,000

OxBull IDO Details

Date: NOV 29th

Time: 16:30 UTC

Price: $0.25

Pool: $250,000

About DePocket

Whether you're just a newbie or a seasoned investor with a diversified crypto portfolio, DePocket makes your life easier and more profitable. DePocket provides its users with a highly comprehensive crypto portfolio & NFT management platform. Aiming to lead the industry in convenience and user experience. Our intuitive platform functions as a multi-chain, multi-wallet dashboard where users can monitor, manage, invest, swap and save any cryptocurrency, GameFi and/or NFT assets in a single user-friendly, clean and concise platform.

Quality of Life Features

DePockets has numerous quality of life features and one of the most useful is the ability to quickly, safely and securely track assets by simply entering a wallet address at https://app.depocket.com/login . without ever having to enter sensitive login information. This serves as a great convenience and security feature to our users. But this feature is just the beginning for DePocket. The platform also allows users to:

Easily monitor profit and losses continuously and in

Real time

Monitor Cash flow via convenient and clean flow charts

Track the balances of various tokens across various platforms

Easily manage portfolios across a wide variety of platforms.

Closely manage NFTs and all GameFi in-game

Assets side by side

Setup email notifications to stay up to date on token market

fluctuations at all times!

Setup notifications to keep track of impermanent losses across

liquidity pools

Conduct transactions across multiple dex platforms with the LOWEST gas fees

Conduct quick and easy Multi-platform investment operations

Utilities to help sift through attractive investment opportunities by ranking them by APY/APR

Conduct staking activities directly within the app

Access to multiple convenient operations such as auto farming, auto staking and continuous P & L reports right on the DePocket dashboard

Stake DEPO to earn rewards easily

Add or remove wallets to track multiple addresses easily

and conveniently

Access easily deployable onchain API to integrate with your application

Analyze helpful onchain data to optimize investment decisions



With these features and more, DePocket is paving the way in asset management user experiences. The team is dedicated to innovate and integrate, ensuring that their users never fall behind, as the world races forward into the future.

