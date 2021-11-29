Amine Douab Shares Tips on Permanent Residence Application for Canada
Amine Douab Shared Tips on Permanent Residence Application for CanadaGATINEAU, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applying for permanent residency in Canada involves several things. Amine Douab shares some top tips to make the whole process stress-free. Whether you want a Family Class Program, Express Entry Program, or Provincial Nominee Program, these suggestions can be handy.
1. Find out the programs that you qualify for
First things first, you need to identify programs that apply to your situation. That's because Canada has various programs on offer. You can apply for points-based programs, first-come, first-served programs, sponsored programs, or open and continuous-based programs, according to Amine Douab.
Also, note that each program might fall under refugee and humanitarian, family class, or economic cluster. So, be clear about what you want.
2. It's helpful to consult with immigration experts
Preparing and submitting your application to the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) might look challenging. While you can do everything yourself, getting advice from experts lightens the process, says Amine Douab.
Amine has loads of experience in immigration law and has helped hundreds of people with Canadian PR applications.
3. Prepare your documents well ahead
To support your application, IRCC may request additional information. One of the documents IRCC may need is a police clearance letter that you get after a police background check. As Douab notes, the process may take longer, depending on your location.
Amine Douab suggests that you work on this process well before IRCC asks for the police document.
4. Re-check several times to ensure you've met all the requirements
Amine Douab says IRCC rejects some applications because of not providing all the needed details. Or the applicant failed to follow the instructions. You can avoid this by reviewing your checklist many times.
According to Amine, you can work with an immigration specialist who'll ensure all your items are in place.
5. Stick to the checklist
IRCC provides you with a checklist during your application process. The checklist fits your situation, specific needs, and the program you're applying for. Amine Douab stresses that you must follow the checklist to avoid IRCC turning down your application.
6. Provide correct information
Amine Douab adds that the IRCC checklist is different from one individual to another. Because of this, you should provide accurate documents. However, the IRCC may accept valid reasons if you can't submit particular info in your checklist.
Applying for the Canadian PR residency shouldn't be a hectic exercise. Amine Douab can help you throughout the entire application. As an expert in economic immigration, sponsorship, study permit, and working license, Amine is well-equipped to handle your application. Also, Douab has assisted hundreds of people, employers, and multinational companies with issues related to immigration.
