From Heartache to Heart Full: How One Woman is Empowering Others Struggling with Breakups
Jamie Simkins is looking to change the narrative on heartbreak with her courses and trainings focused on self-care and empowerment
I'm on a mission to disrupt how we approach heartbreak.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 11 might not have much meaning to most people. But for relationship coach and therapist Jamie Simkins, it’s one of the most important dates on her calendar, because December 11 is the most popular day of the year for breakups. And while this date causes a lot of heartache worldwide, Simkins is on a mission to change the way people think about heartbreak on December 11 and every other day of the year.
— Jamie Simkins
Simkins sees herself as the official heartbreak disruptor and has made it her life’s work through her business My Breakup Coaching. Through her Breakup 911 training and Breakup Shakeup course, Simkins helps women rescue their hearts while finding the support they need to detox from relationships, care for themselves, and come out on the other end empowered and in love with their lives. She is a licensed therapist with a master’s in clinical psychology who uses her training, scientific studies and research, and her own experiences with heartbreak to inform programs.
Simkins created her coaching and training programs after seeing how breakups and the ensuing heartache were having a devastating effect on women around her, herself included. With this in mind, she set out to disrupt how people think about heartache, especially women, and help them realize that there is an amazing, meaningful life waiting on the other side of this trying time.
"I'm on a mission to disrupt how we approach heartbreak," said Simkins. "Instead of seeing it as something debilitating, I want to show women they are worthy of love from themselves and others, and there is an incredible life ahead of them. I also never want someone to feel alone during such a trying time. My coaching and training programs give women the tools they need to successfully navigate a breakup and empower them to care for themselves, all while connecting them to me and others who may have been through a similar experience."
Ahead of the biggest breakup day of the year, Simkins’ latest Breakup Shakeup course begins on December 9. Those interested in attending the course can register at https://breakup911.lpages.co/the-breakup-shakeup/.
To learn more about Jamie Simkins and her breakup coaching and training programs, visit https://www.mybreakupcoaching.com/.
Jamie Simkins
My Breakup Coaching
MyBreakupCoaching.com