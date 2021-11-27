DOT News Release: DEDICATION FOR CONSOLIDATED RENTAL CAR FACILITY
Governor David Ige and the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will dedicate the newly built Consolidated Rental Car Facility (CONRAC) at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, 10 a.m.
WHERE: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport second floor of CONRAC, see attached map
SPEAKERS: Governor David Ige
Senator Lorraine Inouye
Jade Butay, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director
Andy Snow, WATTS Construction
Jason Haaksma, Group Rental Manager
Kahu Kekoa Kordell
###