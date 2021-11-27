Submit Release
DOT News Release: DEDICATION FOR CONSOLIDATED RENTAL CAR FACILITY

Nov 26, 2021

Governor David Ige and the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will dedicate the newly built Consolidated Rental Car Facility (CONRAC) at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

WHEN:         Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, 10 a.m.

WHERE:        Daniel K. Inouye International Airport second floor of CONRAC, see attached map

SPEAKERS:         Governor David Ige

                                  Senator Lorraine Inouye

                                  Jade Butay, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director

                                  Andy Snow, WATTS Construction

                                  Jason Haaksma, Group Rental Manager

                                  Kahu Kekoa Kordell

