DOT News Release: DEDICATION FOR CONSOLIDATED RENTAL CAR FACILITY

Newsroom Posted on Nov 26, 2021 in Latest News

Governor David Ige and the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will dedicate the newly built Consolidated Rental Car Facility (CONRAC) at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport second floor of CONRAC, see attached map

SPEAKERS: Governor David Ige

Senator Lorraine Inouye

Jade Butay, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director

Andy Snow, WATTS Construction

Jason Haaksma, Group Rental Manager

Kahu Kekoa Kordell

###