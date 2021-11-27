Submit Release
Resurfacing work on Ala Moana Boulevard scheduled over a 5-week period

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of full closures scheduled nightly on Ala Moana Boulevard, one direction at a time, between Kamakee Street and Queen Street (near Aloha Tower), for resurfacing work. Roadwork is scheduled over a 5-week period, closure details are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 29, through Friday morning, Dec. 2, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Queen Street and Kamakee Street.

Sunday night, Dec. 5, through Friday morning, Dec. 17, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue.

Tuesday night, Jan. 4, through Friday morning, Jan. 14, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street.

Traffic will be maintained on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions, by a contraflow in the open lanes in the opposite direction of the closure.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. TheBus and first responders have been notified of the closure and will not be allowed through. All roadwork is weather permitting.

