Iran: Posting placards of messages of Iranian Resistance leadership about Isfahan uprising
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): "Maryam Rajavi: martyrs of the uprising are the price for the Iranian people’s freedom of,"
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): "Massoud Rajavi: We must obtain our rights. We must rise up to obtain our rights from the anti-human clerical regime,"
Massoud Rajavi: We must obtain our rights. We must rise up to obtain our rights from the anti-human clerical regime" "Isfahan and Shahrekord are not left alone
The activities took place extensively in Isfahan and other cities across Iran. Maryam Rajavi: Compatriot youth, join the Resistance Units Massoud Rajavi: overthrowing the inhuman enemy is inevitable”PARIS, FRANCE, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The activities took place extensively in Isfahan and other cities across Iran.
— NCRI
Maryam Rajavi: Compatriot youth, join the Resistance Units
Massoud Rajavi: overthrowing the inhuman enemy is inevitable
The activities took place extensively in Isfahan and other cities across Iran.
Among the slogans were: "Maryam Rajavi: Compatriot youth, join the Resistance Units,"
"Maryam Rajavi: martyrs of the uprising are the price for the Iranian people’s freedom of,"
"Massoud Rajavi: overthrowing the inhuman enemy is inevitable,"
"Massoud Rajavi: The flames of uprisings will not be extinguished,"
"Massoud Rajavi: We must obtain our rights. We must rise up to obtain our rights from the anti-human clerical regime,"
"Isfahan and Shahrekord are not left alone.
The water was stolen by the mullahs and the Revolutionary Guards. The thirst of the Iranian people will only be quenched when they rise up and overthrow the regime.”
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
November 26, 2021
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here