Iran: Posting placards of messages of Iranian Resistance leadership about Isfahan uprising

— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The activities took place extensively in Isfahan and other cities across Iran.
Maryam Rajavi: Compatriot youth, join the Resistance Units
Massoud Rajavi: overthrowing the inhuman enemy is inevitable

The activities took place extensively in Isfahan and other cities across Iran.

Among the slogans were: "Maryam Rajavi: Compatriot youth, join the Resistance Units,"

"Maryam Rajavi: martyrs of the uprising are the price for the Iranian people’s freedom of,"

"Massoud Rajavi: overthrowing the inhuman enemy is inevitable,"

"Massoud Rajavi: The flames of uprisings will not be extinguished,"

"Massoud Rajavi: We must obtain our rights. We must rise up to obtain our rights from the anti-human clerical regime,"

"Isfahan and Shahrekord are not left alone.

The water was stolen by the mullahs and the Revolutionary Guards. The thirst of the Iranian people will only be quenched when they rise up and overthrow the regime.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
November 26, 2021

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

