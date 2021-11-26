RE: VT RT 9 Woodford Closed

Roadway is back open

From: Deslauriers, Katherine Sent: Friday, November 26, 2021 1:18 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: VT RT 9 Woodford Closed

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 9 is CLOSED from Old Harbor RD up over Woodford mountain. Please use alternate routes when travelling. This is expected to be shut down until further notice. No other details are available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.