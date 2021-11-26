Rugged Servers Market Size Worth US$ 3856.9 Million By 2027 | CAGR 6.3%: The Insight Partners

The demand for Rugged servers to collect information from various sources has been consistently surging among the US military forces.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Rugged Servers Market to 2027 –COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Universal and Dedicated), End User (Aerospace, Military, Industrial, Energy &Power, Others); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 2416.2million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3856.9million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in: US$ 2416.2 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by: US$ 3856.9 Million by 2027

Growth rate: CAGR of 6.3% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Base Year: 2020

No. of Pages: 147

No. Tables: 56

No. of Charts & Figures: 71

Historical data available: Yes

Segments covered: Type; End-User, and Geography

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Rising digitalization is one of the significant factors supporting the innovative customer-centric business frameworks, which further boost the adoption of cloud-based applications is one of the significant factors driving the global rugged servers market. The rapid interruption of cloud storage in data storage, faced by the cloud service providers globally, is robustly focusing on offering centralized computation through a data center. The mounting investments in data center construction projects, specifically in cold or hot environments, extreme pressure conditions, or any other harsh environment in different regions, further fuels the growth of the rugged servers market. The need to meet the growing requirement of cloud computing across these projects propels the integration of these servers in different enterprises.

North America and APAC are currently dominating the rugged servers market, together accounting for ~60% of the global market. In North America, the US, Canada, and Mexico have highly developed aerospace manufacturing industry. For various industrial applications, the US government has laid down some specifications concerning different industries. For example, the DO-160 certification by the Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics is used for environmental testing in the aerospace industry. Also, electromagnetic certification of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is significant to industrial applications. The FCC has categorized testing for different product categories, known as “parts,” for defining the specific device's testing type.

Impact of COVID-19 on Rugged Servers market

The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global electronics and semiconductor sector is suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries in the world; it was one of the worst-affected countries till Q1 of 2020. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China has adversely affected the global supply chains, there by hampering manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various electronic goods. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

The growing adoption of cloud-based applications is one of the significant factors driving the global rugged servers market. The mounting investments in data center construction projects, specifically in cold or hot environments, extreme pressure conditions, or any other harsh environment in different regions, further fuels the growth of the rugged servers market. The need to meet the growing requirement of cloud computing across these projects propels the integration of these servers in different enterprises.

Rugged Servers Market: Type

Dedicated servers captured a larger share of the global rugged servers market, by type, in 2019.The high adoption of dedicated servers is mainly attributed to the trend of procurement of these servers is foreseen to remain high throughout the forecast period, thereby, enabling the segment to dominate the rugged servers market through 2027.

Rugged Servers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Core Systems, Crystal Group, Inc., Mercury Systems, Inc., Systel, Inc., Trenton Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., CP Technologies LLC, Emet OEM Solutions, Sparton Rugged Electronics, and NCS Technologies, Inc. are among the key players in the global Rugged Servers market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

2020: Crystal Group announced the launch of three new rugged servers—RS4105L22 4U GPU server, RS1.532L21X2F twin servers, and Crystal Group FORCE RS2606—designed for ultrahigh ISR performance.

2019: Trenton Systems launched the RSC2403 rugged NVMe JBOD server, ideal for the applications where in industrial, military performance and commercial high-performance data bandwidth is surpassed the 27GB/s data throughput threshold.

2018: Systel introduced HR3000, a rugged, high-performance, SWaP-2C optimized 3U rack mount server. HR3000 features edge-computing processor, powerfully integrated into a rugged compact system.

