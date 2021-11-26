Cloud Application Security Market Major Impacting Drivers That Can Win the Industry Globally

Allied Market Research - Logo

The rising adoption of Internet of Things in smart offices is another factor that is expected to boost the Asia Pacific market for cloud application security.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud application security Market is a suite of application security that is delivered via cloud. Cloud application security supports various deployment modes including reverse proxy, log collection, and API connectors. It provides rich visibility, control over data travel, and sophisticated analytics to identify and combat cyberthreats across all internal and third-party cloud services.

Some of the significantly effective practices for cloud-based application security include an application security that meets the top demanding use-cases specific to applications hosted in the cloud. A fully featured application programming interface (APIs) that provide comprehensive control via orchestration tools is driving the adoption of cloud application security by DevOps teams, which in turn is expected to boost the global cloud application security market growth.

This report provides the profiles of the key players in global cloud application security market, which include Censornet Ltd., Ciphercloud.com., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Netskope, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Proofpoint, Inc., Symantec Corporation, and Skyhigh Networks (McAfee, LLC).

The global cloud application security market is segmented based on component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. By solutions, the market is further sub-segmented into data protection, threat protection, analytics and reporting, and cloud application discovery.

By services, the market is further sub-segmented into support services, consulting services, and training and education services. Based on enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on industry vertical, it is categorized into manufacturing, government & defense, media & entertainment, retail, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecommunications, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits of Cloud Application Security Market Study:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cloud application security market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global cloud application security market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global cloud application security industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global cloud application security market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

