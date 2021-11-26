Autopilot Systems Market Growing Opportunities 2021-2027 – MicroPilot, Cloud Cap Technology, Genesys Aerosystems

Autopilot systems market global opportunity & industry forecast report from 2019 to 2026. The report provides current market trends, future scenarios and more.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autopilot Systems Market Outlook - 2026

Autopilot (automated) system is the important part of the flight management system. This system is used to control the trajectory of an aircraft without constant control by human operator. Autopilots do not replace human operators, but instead they assist in controlling the aircraft. These systems are designed to reduce the workload of pilots for long travel and to control the flight to improve overall performance. Using this automation system, modern autopilots can control the aircraft in terms of current position, altitude, and the flight control system. The global autopilot systems market is anticipated to experience high growth during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Rise in demand for automation systems, increase in number of air passengers, and surge in performance of aircraft system are expected to drive the growth of the global Autopilot Systems Market. However, poor automation which reduces the operator situational awareness, high cost in case of autopilot system, and airline company’s dependence are expected to hinder the growth of the global Autopilot Systems Market. Factors such as increase in investment in automation industry, and research & development on autopilot systems are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global autopilot systems market is classified on the basis of aircraft type, system, application, and region. Based on aircraft type, the market is bifurcated into rotary wing aircraft and fixed wing aircraft. Based on system, the market is classified into attitude and heading reference system, flight director system, flight control system, avionics system, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into commercial, civil, and military. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players in the global autopilot systems market are MicroPilot, Inc., Cloud Cap Technology, Genesys Aerosystems, Collins Aerospace, Dynon Avionics, Trimble Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., and General Electric Company.

These major companies adopt a number of strategies such as product launch, research, and developments in autopilot (automated) systems performance and others to maintain pace in the market. Among these key players, Honeywell acquired privately held TruTrak Flight Systems, a leader in autopilots for experimental, light-sport and certified aircraft.

The acquisition will become part of Honeywell's BendixKing business, helping to deliver affordable technologies to the experimental and general aviation markets. The U.S. Navy’s Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) in Florida recently launched F-35 radar maintenance capability with the Lockheed Martin LM-STAR automated test system.

