SQLpipe officially launches its awaited “ETL tool”, a time-saving tool for developers migrating data
SQLpipe, a US-owned software company has emerged as one of the best bets for developers and engineers migrating data from databases to data warehouses.
Our goal is to become the best ETL tool to move data from databases to data warehouses, accessible to SMEs and startups”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company is gaining a reputation for building developer friendly products with their recently launched solution. Its easy-to-use software enables devs to move data between PostgreSQL, SQL server, MySQL, Oracle, Snowflake and Redshift databases.
The newly established company is already serving dozens of tech companies across the globe.
“As a data engineer, I was constantly struggling to find a mid-market ETL tool to transfer data between data systems. Existing solutions were either too basic, too complex, or too expensive for my needs. SQLpipe is designed to help developers who find themselves in a similar situation, and draws from my experience as an engineer facing those problems.” Says Cal Mitchell, Founder and CEO of SQLpipe.
Over the recent year, SQLpipe has rapidly been adopted by many developers seeking an ETL tool because of its cost-efficiency and flexible problem-solving capabilities.
SQLpipe is available to download at their official site. The free ETL tool can be downloaded for MacOS, Windows and Linux. Furthermore, the ETL tool will also be available on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.
Additionally, Mr. Mitchell also confirmed that the team is currently working to improve the user experience by adding a user interface and additional functionality targeted at enterprise users.
“Our goal is to become the best ETL tool to move data from databases to data warehouses, accessible to SMEs and startups” affirms the Founder.
Despite the existence of multiple existing ETL tools available on the market, Mr. Mitchell explained that they are frequently expensive, or don’t have full compatibility with databases and data warehouses. Here is where SQLpipe comes in handy and affordable for most developers.
The company is easing adoption with the release of step-by-step guides on how to use the tool. For example: how to transfer data from SQL Server to Snowflake.
SQLpipe has managed to rise as one of the most disruptive software development companies in the US. The company hopes to expand its scope of activity with new tools for developers and services for enterprise customers.
