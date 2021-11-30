Sokin encourages users to ‘earn while you spend’ with new cashback* scheme
Sokin Premium customers will earn 10% on purchases and global money transfers while Sokin Basic account holders will earn 2%.
One of our core values is to help people save money.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sokin, the next generation global payments provider, will give customers up to 10% cashback* on purchases and money transfers in December.
— Vroon Modgill, CEO of Sokin
The incentive is designed to help customers save money during a typically expensive part of the year and gives Sokin the opportunity to give back to its growing user base.
Sokin Premium customers will earn 10% on purchases and global money transfers while Sokin Basic account holders will earn 2%. Those who upgrade to a Premium account during December will be switched to the 10% cashback* offer.
Cashback can be earned instore and online on purchases such as clothing, footwear, electronics, groceries, digital products, beauty products, gifts, and much more. There are no restrictions as to what retailers can be used.
Not just limited to the UK, the incentive is available in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.
Vroon Modgill, CEO for Sokin said: “One of our core values is to help people save money. Coupled with high-street end-of-year-sales and an expected increase in global money transfers due to the holiday season, the cashback incentive gives customers a bigger bang for their buck as they move into 2022 with more money in their pocket.”
The cashback incentive runs from Wednesday 1 December to Friday 31 December. Customers are advised to order a Sokin debit card before the end of November. Sokin debit cards are supported by the Mastercard network and can be used in retail outlets.
For further information visit: www.sokin.com/cashback
Editor’s Notes
Sokin is the official FX global payments provider for well-known football clubs Arsenal, Everton, Fulham FC and AS Monaco, and NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, with others due to be announced shortly, and has partnered with Mastercard in Europe, Asia, and Singapore. Other territories will be rolled out shortly.
About Sokin
Sokin is a global currency account provider focused on creating an open and transparent payments platform. It is the only payment provider enabling global payments for a fixed monthly fee, giving consumers the power to make unlimited payments and transfers. There are no additional costs or hidden fees just straightforward currency exchange and money transfers, simplifying and democratising the process. Sokin was founded by Vroon Modgill in 2019, the company is headquartered in London and has 10 offices globally.
For more information, please go to www.sokin.com.
*Cashback offer subject to jurisdiction and Sokin subscription type. For more information including terms and conditions, please refer to sokin.com/cashback
Sokin is a trading name, and a registered trademark of Plata Capital Ltd. For further information on accessing the Sokin app, and related payment services, in your country of residence please refer to www.sokin.com.
Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Sokin cards provided to EEA residents are issued by Transact Payments Malta Limited pursuant to licence by Mastercard International. Transact Payments Malta Limited is duly authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority as a Financial Institution under the Financial Institution Act 1994. Registration number C 91879. Transact Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.
Sian Dennis
Sokin
+44 333 311 0300
