A2 Milk Market Size, Industry Share, Competitive Dynamics and Global Outlook by 2027

A2 Milk Market

Rise in consumer demand for health wellness product, increase in application of a2milk in infantformula, surge in prevalence of lactose intolerance drive growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global A2 milk market was pegged at $1.12 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $3.69 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in consumer demand for health and wellness products, increase in application of a2 milk in infant formula, and surge in the prevalence of lactose intolerance cases drive the growth of the global A2 milk market. On the other hand, high price compared to conventional milk impedes the growth to some extent. However, diversity in a2 milk products is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Rise in awareness amongst people to strengthen their immunity & immune system to prevent themselves from being infected easily is compelling them to maintain a healthy lifestyle and proper diet. This factor has boosted the global A2 milk market even amidst the pandemic, though certain disruptions were noticed in the supply chain during the first phase of the lockdown.

This trend is likely to continue post pandemic as well, as there’s been a steep increase in demand for healthy functional beverages across the world.

The global A2 milk market is analyzed across form, packaging form, distribution channel, and region. Based on packaging form, the carton segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 16.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket & hypermarket segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. The online retail segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global A2 milk market. Simultaneously, the market across North America would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.9% by 2027. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global A2 milk market report include GCMMF (Amul), Erden Creamery Private Limited, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Lion Dairy & Drinks, Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd., Ripley Farms LLC, Taw River Dairy, The a2 Milk Company Limited, Urban Farms Milk and Vinamilk. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

