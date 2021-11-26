Volvo Cars Appoints TeamFirst to Work on Volvo China Open

Former winner of the Volvo China Open Wu Ashun Michel Zhao, Chairperson of Volvo China Open Board & Vice President of Communications and MarCom, Volvo Car Asia Pacific China's top male golfer Li Haotong is another winner of the distinct Volvo China Open trophy

BEIJING, CHINA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volvo Cars has appointed event promoter, TeamFirst, to work on the staging of the prestigious Volvo China Open. The appointment covers a four-year period starting with this year’s event scheduled for December 16-19, 2021 at Genzon Golf Club in Shenzhen.

“We’re pleased to have TeamFirst on board,” said Michel Zhao, Chairperson of Volvo China Open Board & Vice President of Communications and MarCom, Volvo Car Asia Pacific. “Their previous involvement in the Volvo China Open demonstrated a high level of expertise. This experience and knowledge of how the event operates will definitely be an advantage and help to further elevate the tournament.”

Now in its 27th year, the Volvo China Open has grown into one of the leading professional golf events in the Asia Pacific region and has long been a key fixture on the European Tour.

Major winners Henrik Stenson, Francesco Molinari, Y E Yang and Graeme McDowell are among some of the names to have competed. Yet it is best remembered for the inspirational wins by homegrown players, Wu Ashun in 2015, and Li Hao-tong in 2016, against very strong international fields.

“We’re delighted to be appointed by Volvo Cars,” said Chris So, Managing Director of TeamFirst. “Most of our core team members have themselves worked in various capacities in the Volvo China Open over the years and have a strong affinity for the event. So I’m really glad that we’ve got together such an experienced team and feel confident that we can help take the event to new heights of popularity over the next few years.”

The Volvo China Open involves several months of build up to the main event with a series of qualifying events held throughout the country, starting at club level and ending in a grand final.

“The qualifying events for amateurs have helped to create a closer connection between the golfing community and the Volvo China Open,” said Michel Zhao. “If you’re a decent club golfer, you can try your luck in a club level qualifier and, who knows, you might play your way through to a regional qualifier or even further. The same goes for the junior golfers who can also compete in our junior games for an entry. It makes you really feel part of the whole Volvo China Open experience. This will build a stronger base in China’s golf development.”

The 27th staging of the Volvo China Open will take place from 16 – 19 December 2021, at the Shenzhen Genzon Golf Club, with a total prize-fund of RMB 2 million. The 2021 Volvo China Open is hosted by the China Golf Association, sponsored by Volvo Cars, promoted and operated by Teamfirst Management Ltd., and sanctioned by the China Tour.