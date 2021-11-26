Best Women's Medical Colleges in Bangladesh with Female friendly & safe environment
Female friendly & safe environment | On-campus AC Hostel with Library | 500 Bedded Hospital & Highest Patients Flow | Affordable Fees with Instalments Facility
Asian Students, especially Indians, Nepalis, Srilankans, Pakistanis, Philippino, Malaysians, Maldivian and Bhutanese have a keen interest in studying MBBS in Bangladesh. Not only for the best education but also for the best work opportunities and other facilities students choose Bangladesh for MBBS. Many girls want to study in a medical college which is female-friendly. And, we will exclusively focus on the best medical colleges in Bangladesh with Female- Friendly environments.
* Our colleges are situated at the heart of cities with all facilities within reach.
* Female friendly & safe environment
* On-campus AC Hostel with Library
* 500 Bedded Hospital & Highest Patients Flow
* Affordable Fees with Instalments Facility
The Best Medical Colleges For MBBS in Bangladesh with Female-Friendly Environments
Among a great number of Medical colleges, Fortune Education will guide you to the best medical colleges for Women. A-List of Top Medical College with female-friendly environments is given below-
1. Diabetic Association Medical College
2. Marine City Medical College
3. IBN SINA Medical College
4. BGC Trust Medical College
5. Islami Bank Medical College
6. Popular Medical College
7. Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College
8. Sylhet Women’s Medical College Hospital
9. Southern Medical College
1. Diabetic Association Medical College
Diabetic Association Medical College is affiliated with the University of Dhaka and was Reorganized by Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC). Diabetic Association Medical College Faridpur started its journey on the 15th November 2009 and opened its doors to the students in the academic year 2009-2010. Fortune Education is the exclusive representative of Diabetic Association Medical College(DAMC).
https://scholarshipbangladesh.org/2021/10/09/diabetic-association-medicalc-college/
2. Marine City Medical College
Marine City Medical College is a Private Medical College Located in Chattogram, Bangladesh. It was established in 2013. This college is affiliated with Chittagong Medical University & Chittagong University. It teaches students with all kinds of modern facilities. It also has AC Hostel facilities.
https://fortuneedu.org/courses/bgc-trust-medical-college/
3. IBN SINA Medical College
IBN SINA Medical College is a private medical college in Bangladesh, established in 2005. It is located in the Kallyanpur area of Mirpur Model Thana, in Dhaka. It is affiliated with the University of Dhaka as a constituent college. The students have a great opportunity to complete their internship in their own hospital.
https://www.mbbsbd.com/ibn-sina-medical-college/
4. BGC Trust Medical College
BGC Trust Medical College, Chattogram, Bangladesh was established in the year 2002. The College is affiliated with Chattogram Medical University and Chattagram University. Its academic activities are approved by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. This Medical College has a team of highly motivated, qualified, and efficient Faculty members. With On-Campus AC Hostel.
https://fortuneedu.org/courses/bgc-trust-medical-college/
5. Islami Bank Medical College
Islami Bank Medical College was established in 2003 in Rajshahi by Islamic bank Bangladesh. Islami Bank Medical College is located at Airport Road, Nawdapara, Sopura, Rajshahi, Bangladesh. IBMC is established to train the specially selected high-quality medical candidates to be called ‘Medical students’ for five academic years. Fortune Education is the exclusive representative of Islami Bank Medical College(IBMC).
https://fortuneedu.org/courses/islami-bank-medical-college/
6. Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College
The Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College started its journey in the academic year of 1999-2000. Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College, Affiliated with the University Of Dhaka. The Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College and Hospital are located in a quiet and serene environment at the heart of Dhaka city at 1, Eskaton Garden Road, Dhaka-1000.
https://fortuneeducationconsultancy.com/courses/holy-family-medical-college/
7. Sylhet Women’s Medical College Hospital
Sylhet Women’s Medical College Hospital came into existence in 2005. It stands in Mirboxtola, Sylhet city. Sylhet Women’s Medical College is the First Private Women’s Medical College in Sylhet & Chittagong Division. It is affiliated with Sylhet Medical University(SMU). The teaching faculty is highly qualified and experienced.
https://www.studymbbsbd.com/2021/09/11/sylhet-womens-medical-college/
8. Southern Medical College
Southern Medical College & Hospital (SMCH) was established in 2005 to give the state a group of brilliant medical graduates. Southern Medical College is located in East Nasirabad, Khulshi, Chattagram, Bangladesh. This medical college is affiliated with the University of Chittagong and is recognized by the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BM&DC).
https://www.studymbbsbd.com/2021/09/12/southern-medical-college-hospital/
