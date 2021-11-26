Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market Minimizes Risks By Adopting “Cobots”

Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the electric power transmission, control, and distribution market are increasingly adopting collaborative robot technology to assist in routine tasks and minimize risks. A “cobot” or collaborative robot is a robot designed to assist humans as a guide in any specific task. Electric power transmission, control and distribution companies are looking to implement automation to eliminate errors and increase efficiency, through IoT enabled monitoring and control equipment.

The power transmission, control, and distribution market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% to nearly $4,264 billion by 2022. Governments around the world are investing heavily in renewable energy sources; this is expected to drive the demand for power transmission and distribution services. The global economy is expected to go through a continued period of steady growth during 2018-2022.

Major players covered in the global power transmission, control, and distribution market are Enel SpA, E.ON SE, Engie SA, Uniper and State Power Investment Corporation.

The power transmission, control, and distribution market can be segmented by type of product into power transmission, control, and distribution and power generation.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for power generation, transmission, and distribution market, accounting for around 45% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in this market. These will be followed by Africa and South America.

