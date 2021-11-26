How does ‘ATR’ help in Methanol Industry Growth?

Methanol Market - Forecast To 2022

Methanol Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Large-scale plants using natural gas as feedstock are increasingly using auto thermal reforming (ATR) for production of methanol. In this process, instead of a tubular reformer, an ATR is used which significantly reduces steam addition to freestreams. Methanol is being blended into gasoline and is being used in vehicles to improve safety, reliability, fuel economy and lower environmental impact.

The methanol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% to nearly $19 billion by 2022. Growth in the methanol market in the historic period resulted from low natural gas prices, developing economies, increased demand for vehicles, and low interest environment. Factor that negatively affected growth in the historic period was safety concerns. Going forward, economic growth and increasing end use applications of methanol will drive growth.

Major players covered in the global methanol industry are Methanex Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings NV, PetroChina Company Limited, SABIC, OCI N.V.

TBRC’s methanol market report can be segmented by end use into formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, fuel blending, dimethyl ether, acetic acid, methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), solvents, methylamines, MMA, Chloro-methanes, and others, by type of product into plastics & polymers, chlor-alkali and inorganics, olefins, aromatics, olefin derivatives, syngas chemicals. The formaldehyde market is the largest segment of the methanol market. The MTO/MTP market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

The methanol market can be segmented by end use into formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, fuel blending, dimethyl ether, acetic acid, methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), solvents, methylamines, MMA, Chloro-methanes, and others, by type of product into plastics & polymers, chlor-alkali and inorganics, olefins, aromatics, olefin derivatives, syngas chemicals.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

