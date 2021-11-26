Constant Need For Replacement Increases Demand In The Primary Batteries Market

Primary Batteries Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

The Business Research Company’s Primary Batteries Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent growth of portable medical devices, that require frequent replacement of batteries, is expected to drive the growth of the primary batteries market. Portable medical devices are usually used by people with chronic conditions or the elderly to keep a check on health conditions such as blood sugar levels or blood pressure. Portable medical devices powered by primary batteries can be used where charging or continuous power supply is limited.

The primary batteries market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3% to nearly $19 billion by 2022.

Growth in the primary batteries market in the historic period resulted from use of primary battery-powered devices in emergency situations and rising demand for environmentally-friendly batteries. Going forward, an increase in the number of portable medical devices in use and the increasing popularity of electronic toys will drive growth.

The primary batteries market is moderately fragmented. Though a few large players register significant market share, nearly four-fifths of the market is constituted of a large number of small players. However, this is expected to change during the forecast period as most of the players are trying to grow inorganically by acquiring rivals as well as smaller companies to improve product portfolio and expand their geographical presence. The top five competitors in the market made up 17.54% of the total market share.

Major players covered in the industry are Panasonic Corporation, Duracell (Berkshire Hathaway), Energizer Holdings Inc., Spectrum Brands Legacy Inc. and Saft Groupe S.A. (Total SA).

Primary battery manufacturers are increasingly manufacturing micro-batteries to cater to new application areas. Micro-batteries are small-scale (approximately the size of a rice grain or about 1 mm3) batteries that are used to power small systems from simple sensors and transmitters to systems with ultrahigh density packaging. These batteries enable the design of small and complex electronic systems, have high energy density, and last longer than conventional primary batteries. Micro-batteries are also used in wearable and implantable medical devices. Silver-zinc batteries are a popular type of micro-batteries as they deliver higher energy density, safety, reliability and sustainability than other available micro-batteries.

TBRC’s primary batteries market report can be segmented by type alkaline batteries, lithium batteries and other primary batteries. Alkaline batteries account for the largest share of the primary batteries market.

Primary Batteries Market - By Type (Alkaline Batteries, Lithium Batteries And Other Primary Batteries), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides primary batteries market overview, forecast primary batteries market size and growth for the whole market, primary batteries market segments, and geographies, primary batteries market trends, primary batteries market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

