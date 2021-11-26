Environmental Consulting Services Market Companies Are Developing And Customizing Their Services

Environmental Consulting Services Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Environmental Consulting Services Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the environmental consultancy services market are constantly innovating and developing new services, such as carbon footprint management, maintaining cultural heritage, Geographical Information Systems (GIS), marine environment, landscape architecture, and noise and vibration management. Furthermore, companies are also innovating new industry specific methods to manage waste, such as wastewater treatment specific for the chemical, dairy, paper and pulp and mining industries. For instance, GE’s wastewater treatment and metal removal technologies enable manufacturing companies to reuse treated water and recover metals such as lead, copper, chromium and iron for commercial use. Such services are customized according to locations, environmental concerns, business industry, client requirements, and dynamic government regulations.

The environmental consulting services market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Smart city technologies use information and communication technologies to efficiently manage and operate urban services including transportation systems, water supply and law and order. In 2018, APG Algemene Pensioen Groep N.V. announced investment of €250 million in "Smart City Infrastructure Fund", for development of smart city projects across North America, Europe, Australia and other major urban areas in the world. The concept of smart cities is becoming more popular in developing nations too. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready for or are under construction globally and around 500 of these projects are in China. According to Forbes, the market size of smart city industry is expected to double from $410.8 billion in 2020 to $820.7 billion in 2025. As investments in the construction of smart cities rise, demand for environmental consulting services such as water and waste management consulting services is expected to increase, thereby driving market growth.

The global environmental consulting services market size reached a value of nearly $29.08 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $29.08 billion in 2020 to $36.93 billion in 2025 at a rate of 4.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 and reach $44.24 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global environmental consulting services industry are AECOM, Amec Foster Wheeler, Arcadis, WSP GLOBAL INC., Tetra Tech.

North America was the largest region in the environmental consulting services market, accounting for 50.2% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the environmental consulting services market will be South America and the Middle East.

TBRC’s global environmental consulting services market report is segmented by type into site remediation consulting services, other environmental consulting services, water and waste management consulting services, environment management, compliance and due diligence, by end-users into mining, manufacturing & process industries, energy & utilities, government & regulators, infrastructure & development, others.

Environmental Consulting Services Market 2021 - By Type (Site Remediation Consulting Services, Water And Waste Management Consulting Services, Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence) By End-User (Mining, Manufacturing And Process Industries, Energy And Utilities, Government And Regulators, Infrastructure And Development) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

