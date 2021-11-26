Neoantigens Market to Garner $10,54,783.54 thousand by 2028 says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Neoantigens Market to Grow at a CAGR of 31.2% to reach US$ 10,54,783.54 thousand from 2023 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Neoantigens Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Treatment and Therapeutic Specialty,” The report highlights the trends prevalent in the market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 2,71,428.57 thousand in 2023

Market Size Value by US$ 10,54,783.54 thousand by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 31.2% from 2023-2028

Forecast Period 2023-2028

Base Year 2023

No. of Pages 151

No. Tables 61

No. of Charts & Figures 69

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Treatment and Therapeutic Specialty

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Sample PDF Copy of Neoantigens Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00021781/

Neoantigens are recently developed antigens that have not been detected by the immune system historically. Alterations in tumor proteins may result in the development of neoantigens caused by mutations or viral proteins. Neoantigens are used in selective treatments for cancerous cells.

Developments in Neoantigen Vaccines Against Cancer

Developments in biotechnology have led to rise in acceptance for immunotherapy, further driving its use in personalized medicines. Immunotherapy is widely used to treat cancer; a few the immunotherapy procedures involve the use of neoantigens, the antigens present on the surface of cancer cells. Therefore, applications of neoantigens are being widely studied to treat cancer. The uniqueness of neoantigens allows researchers to identify patients’ immune system and find antigens to target cancer cells without disturbing healthy cells.

The developments in immunotherapy caught pace after 2015, when the first clinical trial of neoantigen vaccine was performed. In 2017, two additional clinical trial studies were published by Neon Therapeutics that proved the efficacy of neoantigen vaccine treat melanoma (skin cancer) in humans. The positive results of clinical trials have attracted various startups to discover and develop neoantigen-based cancer therapeutics. Many companies have shown interest in the development of neoantigens. Following are few examples of companies involved in the development of neoantigens.

COVID-19 Impacts on Neoantigen Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Neoantigen Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00021781

Based on treatment, the neoantigens market is segmented into combination therapy and mono therapy. In 2023, combination therapy is estimated to hold a larger share of the market, whereas the mono therapy segment is estimated to grow at a faster CAGR of 33.0%. Growth of the combination therapy segment is attributed to increasing numbers of clinical trials performed with other immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors. Various collaborations are performed by the companies operating in this segment, which is likely to foster the market growth in coming years.

The global neoantigens market is driven by developments in neoantigen vaccines against cancer and increasing prevalence of cancer. However, possible side effects associated with neoantigen vaccines are likely to hinder the growth of the neoantigens market.

Neoantigens Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Achilles Therapeutics plc; Advaxis, Inc.; Frame Cancer Therapeutics; Genocea; Gradalis, Inc.; Gritstone Oncology; Immunicum AB; Medigene AG; Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.; and Moderna, Inc. are among the prominent players operating in the neoantigens market.

Following are the two identified key players in the market based on their product offering as well as R&D expenditures and developments. The companies have implemented several inorganic strategies to enhance the product development and commercialize their products in the market. For instance, in January 2021, Gradalis confirmed that results from the VITAL clinical trial were released in The Lancet Oncology, demonstrating that Vigil front-line maintenance use was well accepted and resulted in increased recurrence-free survival (RFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients with BRCA1/2 -wt advanced ovarian cancer.

Order a Copy of Neoantigens Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00021781/

BioNTech SE is a German company operating in the neoantigen vaccines market. BioNTech SE has developed Individualized Vaccines Against Cancer (IVAC) Mutanome platform that engineer RNA molecules to produce customized neoantigen vaccine. The clinical trials for IVAC that target triple negative breast cancer, multiple tumor types, and melanoma are pending.

Since 2016, Moderna, Inc. is involved in clinical trials for its personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) mRNA-4157 in combination with Keytruda by Merck. In November 2020, Moderna, Inc. published updates about its cancer vaccines stating that administrating mRNA-4157 in combination with Keytruda is well tolerated at all dose levels and has produced responses in patients.

Agenus Inc. has developed AutoSynVax (ASV) neoantigen vaccine that is administered with an adjuvant QS-21 Stimulon to treat solid tumors. At present ASV is in the Phase 1 clinical trial in USA.

The ATLAS platform of Genocea Biosciences uses an ex-vivo method to develop neoantigen vaccines. Genocea Biosciences has raised ~US$ 91 million funds from investors such as Polaris Partners, GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson Innovation to develop its neoantigen cancer vaccine—GEN-009.

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Native Bacterial Antigens Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012919/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10144

Viral Antigens Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017334/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10144

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/neoantigens-market

More Research: https://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/author/theinsightpartners/