Emotn C1 Projector: A Fashionable LCD Projector for the Young
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotn has released its first multi-media LCD projector, Emotn C1, on 26th November, the Black Friday of 2021.
Emotn is a young, energetic expert and innovator specializing in projectors, TV boxes, and Android TV applications.
As the first projector of the brand, Emotn C1 is positioned as a high-end fashionable multi-media LCD projector.
Appearance
Emotn C1 adopts a bright and vivid color matching, which uses elegant white as the main color and fluorescent yellow as the embellishment. The contrast color makes the projector fashionable, energetic, and lively.
The projector has a long groove and two sidebars made of Silica gel, providing a soft and comfortable touch. The long groove is designed for placing the phone or remote control, which is labor-saving when using screen mirroring and also saves space.
It measures 225 x186 x 109 mm and weighs just 1.67 kg, which can be easily carried and moved with just one hand.
Image
The new projector adopts LCD display technology and uses LED as the light source, which has a long lifespan of up to 50,000 hrs.
Emotn C1 has a native resolution of 720P with an image contrast of 5,500:1, projecting a clear image with rich details. It is rated at 8,500 lumens, delivering a bright and clear image.
The projector can project clear images ranging from 50”-120” within a projection distance range of 1-3m. It supports keystone correction and focus adjustment by rolling the scroll bar on the top of the projector.
Screen Mirroring
Compared with other projectors with similar market positions, Emotn C1 is more powerful in terms of screen mirroring. It supports both wired and wireless screen mirroring for Android phones and iPhones. The wired mirroring provides a much stabler and smoother connection.
In addition, it can send out its own hotspot signal, enabling users to mirror in an environment without a Wi-Fi signal.
Smart Features
The projector has two working modes, Projector Mode and Bluetooth Speaker Mode.
It is equipped with a 5W speaker and customized Box, delivering quality sound. The optical machine will be automatically off when entering Bluetooth Speaker Mode, producing no noise and ensuring quiet operation.
It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1, ensuring a stable and quick connection.
Emotn C1 has rich and various ports, including 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 VGA port, 1 AV port, 1 Aux 3.5mm audio output, and 1 SD/TF card port, supporting rich resources from external devices. One of the two USB ports is used for charging, and the other is designed for data transmission.
The new projector is now available on Emotn official website at a price of $179.
Emotn Official website:
https://www.emotn.com/
Jason Smith
Jason Smith
