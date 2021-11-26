Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market, Growth, Industry Share, Size, Report 2021-2026

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global pharmaceutical filtration market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Pharmaceutical filtration stands for the process of separating solid particulate matter from fluids and gases utilizing a porous medium. It is performed using various methods depending on the application and chemical solution. Pharmaceutical filtration is widely used in the separation, concentration, and purification of specific macromolecules and the production of vaccines, plasma, and serums.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Trends:

The accelerating demand for generic medicines and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are currently driving the pharmaceutical filtration market. Moreover, the introduction of stringent government regulations for quality control of drugs is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the growing number of drug launches is encouraging the adoption of pharmaceutical filtration methods to eradicate potential pathogens during the manufacturing processes, thereby propelling the product demand.

Additionally, numerous technological advancements in the production of large molecules and biologics are also bolstering market growth. Besides this, the escalating requirement for advanced therapeutic drugs and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In the coming years, the elevating number of collaborations, partnerships, and merger and acquisitions (M&A) activities is expected to fuel the pharmaceutical filtration market.

Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

3M Company

Amazon Filters Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

General Electric Company

Graver Technologies LLC

Meissner Filtration Products Inc

Merck KGaA

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Sartorius AG.

Breakup by Product:

Membrane Filters

MCE Membrane Filters

Coated Cellulose Acetate Membrane Filters

PTFE Membrane Filters

Nylon Membrane Filters

PVDF Membrane Filters

Others

Prefilters and Depth Media

Glass Fiber Filters

PTFE Fiber Filters

Single-use Systems

Cartridges and Capsules

Filter Holders

Filtration Accessories

Others

Breakup by Technique:

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Crossflow Filtration

Nanofiltration

Others

Breakup by Application:

Final Product Processing

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Filtration

Sterile Filtration

Protein Purification

Vaccines and Antibody Processing

Formulation and Filling Solutions

Viral Clearance

Raw Material Filtration

Media Buffer

Pre-Filtration

Bioburden Testing

Cell Separation

Water Purification

Air Purification

Breakup by Scale of Operation:

Manufacturing Scale

Pilot-scale

Research and Development Scale

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

