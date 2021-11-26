Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Is Estimated To Reach $153,320 Million By 2025, Business and Future Opportunity

Growth in R&D activities to develop ideal therapeutics are the key drivers of the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Anti-Inflammatory, Antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, Interferons, and Others), Indication (Rheumatic Disease, Type 1 Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, , Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Others) and Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy, and Online Store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

According to the report, the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market accounted for $109.83 billion in 2017 and is estimated to garner $153.32 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market is divided into drug class, indication, sales channel, and geography. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory, antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, interferons, and others. The anti-inflammatory segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market share. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

UCB S.A.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

