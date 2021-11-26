Powered Surgical Instrument Market is Expected to Offer in Depth Insights on Vital Factors

Powered surgical instruments are precisely designed technological instruments that are used during surgical procedures.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Powered Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Handpieces, Power Source & Controls, and Accessories), Power Source (Battery-Powered Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments, and Electric Instruments), and Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

High prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population drive the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market. However, inadequate quality assurance and lack of proper sterilization practices hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Handpieces segment to dominate the market throughout the study period

The handpieces segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about two-thirds of total market revenue, owing to the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery and rapid adoption of technologically advanced surgical instruments. However, the accessories segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the study period, owing to frequent change of surgical and electrical accessories due to occurrence of wear and tear of accessories over time. The power source & controls segment is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Battery-powered instruments segment to portray fastest growth through 2025

The battery-powered instruments segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that battery-powered instruments are coreless, lightweight, efficient, and chargeable that provide comfort during surgery, which have boosted their demand. However, electric instruments segment held the largest share in the market in 2017, contributing about 41% of the total revenue, owing to the low cost of electric surgical handpieces and higher power output compared to pneumatic and battery-powered instruments. Pneumatic instruments segment would exhibit steady growth during the forecast period.

