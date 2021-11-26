Aircraft Air Conditioning Unit Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Aircraft air conditioning unit is used in aircraft to provide cold air and hot air to the aircraft while packed on the ground.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft air conditioning unit is used in aircraft to provide cold air and hot air to the aircraft while packed on the ground. It will maintain convenient temperature for passengers. The output air from the aircraft air conditioning unit moves through one or two hoses that are connected to the aircraft underbelly. There are two types of aircraft air conditioning units—air cycle air conditioning and vapor cycle air conditi oning. The air cycle air conditioning unit is mostly used in turbine-powered aircraft and the vapor cycle air conditioning unit is used in reciprocating aircraft.

Major Market Players:

• MAK Controls & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

• Aero Specialties, Inc.

• Freightquip Pty Ltd.

• JBT Ground Support Equipment

• Tronair

• JAMCO Corporation

• Aeroservicios USA Inc.

• Kelly Aerospace Inc.

• Test-Fuchs GmbH

• Air Comm Corporation

The global aircraft air conditioning unit market growth is driven by rise in fleet of aircrafts and increase in number of air travel by passengers. In addition, the rise in use of aircraft air conditioning unit on various applications such as general aviation, business aviation, and others are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high prices of aircraft air conditioning unit and its high cost of transportation is expected to hamper the growth of the Aircraft air conditioning unit market. In addition, growing investment for innovating new technologies to reduce the cost of air conditioning is expected to offer growth opportunities to the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

• Air Cycle Air Conditioning

• Vapor Cycle Air Conditioning

By Power

• Electric

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• LPG

By Application

• Airline

• General Aviation

• Business Aircraft

• Others

The global aircraft air conditioning unit market is segmented on the basis of type, power, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into air cycle air conditioning and vapor cycle air conditioning. Based on power, it is classified into electric, gasoline, diesel, and LPG. Based on application, it is categorized into airline, general aviation, business aircraft, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• Porter’s five force analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

• The report outlines the current aircraft air conditioning unit market trends and future scenario of the aircraft air conditioning unit size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

• The aircraft air conditioning unit market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

