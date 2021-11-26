Why Are Stick-Built Aluminum Curtain Walls Gaining Traction Post Pandemic: Check Latest Report By Fact.MR
The aluminium curtain wall market is expected to rise at a CAGR of about 10% between 2021 and 2031.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR’s report states that the global aluminium curtain wall market is expected to surpass a market value of US$82 Bn by registering a CAGR of 10% through the forecast period. On the back of being the strongest and most sustainable material, aluminium curtain walls are gaining momentum and witnessing rampant adoption modern infrastructure development in various countries.
Historically, between 2016 to 2020, the sales of aluminium curtain wall expanded beyond US$ 31 Bn in 2020. The surging adoption of energy efficient infrastructure and the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions is propelling the aluminium curtain walls market to expand 2.3x during the forecast period.
Key Companies Profiled
Alumil Aluminium Industry S. A,
Aluplex
Alutech
EFCO Corporation
Enclos Corporation
GUTMANN AG
HansenGroup Ltd.
Heroal
HUECK System GmbH & Co. KG
Josef Gartner GmbH (Permasteelisa Group)
Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market: Segmentation
Key Segments Covered
Type
Unitized Aluminum Curtain Wall
Semi-Unitized Aluminum Curtain Wall
Stick-Built Aluminum Curtain Wall
Application
Commercial-grade Aluminum Curtain Wall
Residential-grade Aluminum Curtain Wall
Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:
How will the global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
Which segment will drive the global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market?
How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?
Key Takeaways of Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Study
Commercial applications of aluminum curtain walls account for 73% of the total revenue
Stick-built curtain walls to yield around 25% of total revenue
Unitized aluminum curtain walls are poised to hold 2/3rd of total market demand
Residential applications will likely register 2.7x growth until 2031
East Asia leads global sales with over 1/4th share of the total market value
U.S to account for 3 out of 10 aluminum curtain wall sales, growing at 8% CAGR
India and China to emerge as potential expansion hotspots for prominent manufacturers
Semi-unitized aluminum curtain walls to expand at a CAGR exceeding 10% through 2031
“Aluminum is a sustainable material which works in favour of manufacturers. However, the competitive landscape will be shaped by market players that adapt to the rising need for energy efficient infrastructure and cost-efficient installations.” says the Fact.MR Analyst
Regional analysis includes
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
CIS & Russia
Japan
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Market Segments
Market Dynamics
Market Size & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies involved
Technology
Value Chain
The Aluminum Curtain Wall Market report answers the following queries:
What is the largest share held by key players in the market?
What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Aluminum Curtain Wall Market?
Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?
What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period?
What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?
