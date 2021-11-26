This Black owned Card Game teaches kids emotional intelligence

Covid-19 turned this mother of two into an emotional intelligence card game creator

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chelsea Elliott, founder of Sōmōcom Lab and Macro Social Worker, has developed an interactive social-emotional learning kids’ card game called the EQ Kids Crew. The card game employs an innovative, fun approach to helping children understand their emotions and developing healthy coping techniques.Elliott, a proud mother of two, has triumphed through her fair share of emotional troubles and, as a purveyor of all things mental health, noticed the emotional toll the pandemic was having on her oldest daughter and other families staying home.“I saw parents becoming more frustrated with their kids because of a lack of communication. Kids were acting out more and more because of emotional challenges they didn’t have the vocabulary to talk about. I know how it feels to not have my voice heard as a child. My goal is to change that.”Armed with the feelings wheel and her passion for protecting the mental health of children and families, Chelsea Elliott created the EQ Kids Crew Card Game. The crew consists of a diverse group of children who are teaching about emotions and different ways to manage them.The non-competitive conversational card game comprises seven different play styles and allows players to act, imagine, role play, and even move around in a bid to learn the necessary tools to elevate their emotional intelligence.“This is not a business, it’s a mission.” –Karen Hunter, radio host of The Karen Hunter Show and publisherElliott’s mission is to help children develop their voice to grow into emotionally healthy adults who understand the importance of setting boundaries, having self-awareness, and fostering healthy relationships.Improve Your Children’s EQ Today! Purchase EQ Kids Crew Today or learn more at https://www.somocomlab.com/