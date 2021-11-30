ElecSuit for VR and EMS workout to make exercise more fun and efficient
Korean fashion startup Wave Company to launch ElecSuit on Indiegogo in NovemberSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wave Company, one of the leading fashion startups based out of Korea, supported by the Korean government agency, Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP), is scheduled to launch ElecSuit for VR and electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) workout on Indiegogo on November 30th.
ElecSuit combines EMS training wear and VR Electro tactile technology to make exercise and workout more “easy, fun and efficient” according to Nancy Cho, the CEO of Wave Company. ElecSuit is a workout compression garment with ultra-thin electrodes targeting key muscles on the body, using electrical signals to perform various functions.
Unlike existing VR and EMS suits which are bulky and heavy, Wave Company’s ElecSuit is much lighter and more comfortable. It is essentially sport compression garments utilising material as thin as innerwear. Whereas VR suits cannot be washed, ElecSuit can be washed once the cables are removed.
ElecSuit supports various features for exercise and gaming. ElecSuit has at-home training guides for yoga and bodyweight exercises. In addition to the visual instructions, electrical signals can be sent via electrodes on ElecSuit to cue which muscles are to be activated. At-home training guides can be utilized with or without a VR headset. Wave Company is planning to increase the range of exercises for the training guide.
Wave Company has developed VR fitness games to be played with ElecSuit. “Some exercises are more monotonous than others, so we wanted to add some excitement,” says CEO Cho. VR fitness games vary in terms of how much exercise is involved, it includes a squat game where users need to squat to race and a classic first-person shooter game that has elements of multiple exercises built-in for instance users need to lunge to reload and to revive the avatar, users need to perform a sequence of exercises.
The ElecSuit can be utilized for an EMS workout. The EMS workouts are designed to make workouts more efficient as electrical stimulation of muscles induces more muscle activity. EMS was originally developed by NASA to prevent muscle loss in astronauts, and works on the same principles as those used in hospitals for low-frequency physical therapy.
The mobile application developed by Wave Company connects to the ElecSuit device via Bluetooth, and users can choose their workout using the mobile application. Supported workouts include walking, running, cycling, and a number of bodyweight reduction exercises. The application also features “relax mode” where ElecSuit can be used for massaging purposes. Users also can customize the electrical waveform using the mobile application to adjust the frequency and magnitude of the electrical signal.
Wave Company plans to develop various electrical waveforms to fulfill different electrotactile functions. “The possibilities are endless,” says CEO Cho. “We’ve designed the ElecSuit to support additional training programs and games we are planning to develop in the future,” said Cho.
Wave Company is currently taking steps to attain the FDA Medical Class II certification for the ElecSuit.
Company website: http://wavewear.net
HAILEY AN
FIONA BAE
email us here