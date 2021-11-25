Dr. David C. Isom, Andre Hollis, Ron Turner, and Bigg Marv Give Holiday Food Baskets to Families in Fairfield
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairfield community leaders recently hosted a successful food basket giveaway offering large baskets filled with vegetables, turkey, stuffing and other tasty ingredients to make a hearty Thanksgiving meal. These food baskets were offered as gifts to families in the city of Fairfield the week before Thanksgiving.
Dr. David C. Isom along with community outreach leaders Andre Hollis, Marvin “Bigg Marv” Grant, and Ron Turner appeared and served families who came out to receive holiday food baskets at St. Stephen CME Church a week before the holidays.
When asked about the purpose of this event, Dr. David C. Isom shared, “In helping people, we are in position to be a blessing to others. We can say that we helped people who needed assistance this holiday season. We are here to help. This is what we do.”
Marvin “Bigg Marv” Grant shared, “There were so many families who came out to receive food this year. We made sure to let them know that they have our support. They came in one way and left with a smile.”
Andre Hollis shared, “This event is an example of how people can come together and make a difference in the community. It is an honor to serve.”
In addition, Andre Hollis, and Marvin “Bigg Marv” Grant were presented with honorary plaques from a local Senator in recognition for their commitment to community outreach in the city of Fairfield.
This community outreach event was sponsored by Dr. David C. Isom of St. Stephen CME Church, Ron Turner of the 100 Club of Solano & Yolo Counties, Andre Hollis of the ATU 1555 Bitcoin Fund, and Marvin “Bigg Marv” Grant of A&E’s Hammertime. Community partners include The City of Fairfield, City of Fairfield Fire Department, The Fairfield Police Department, and other community organizations.
