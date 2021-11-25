Eggs Account For Over Half Of The Organic Poultry Market As Per The Business Research Company's Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global organic poultry market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the organic poultry market, in the segmentation by product type into eggs and meat, the eggs market was the largest segment of the organic poultry market, accounting for $6,877.6 million or 54.8% of the total in 2020. Organic eggs come from chickens that live in cage-free environments and have access to the outdoors, even if their outdoor area is just a small pen or enclosed yard area. Organic eggs have higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids than non-organic eggs. These fats are known to prevent chronic disease and reduce inflammation while assisting in brain function and growth. Omega-3s also play an important role in heart health and help to lower cholesterol.

Going forward, the meat products segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the organic poultry market, at a CAGR of 9.1%. The organic poultry market is also segmented by processing type into fresh, frozen, and processed, by distribution channel into supermarkets, specialty stores, online sales and others, and by end user into households and food services.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Eggs, Meat Products), By Processing Type (Fresh, Frozen, Processed), By End User (Households, Food Services), By Distribution Channels (Supermarkets, Specialty Store, Online Sales), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major organic poultry companies, organic poultry market share by company, organic poultry manufacturers, organic poultry market size, and organic poultry market forecasts. The report also covers the global organic poultry market and its segments.

The global organic poultry market is expected grow from $7.26 billion in 2020 to $7.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global organic poultry market, accounting for 44.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the organic poultry market will be South America and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.95% and 11.91% respectively. These will be followed by the Africa and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.85% and 10.15% respectively.

Globally, the demand for organic poultry produce is increasing at a significant rate and consumers pay a premium price for such eggs and meat. The sale of organic chicken worldwide is likely to exceed $7,500 million by the end of 2028 with increasing demand from emerging countries. This presents an opportunity for rural farmers to undertake backyard poultry, which has immense potential for organic poultry production. Furthermore, due to the high demand for protein-rich food, the farmers can acquire a huge base of health-conscious people across the globe and create a sustainable flow of income.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts.

