Fanfold Corrugated Market size worth $ 37.58 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.84% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Fanfold Corrugated Market ” By-Products (Single-walled, Double-walled, and Triple-walled), By Applications (E-Commerce, Offline Retail), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Fanfold Corrugated Market size was valued at USD 27.52 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 37.58 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.84% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Fanfold Corrugated Market Overview

Due to growing environmental concerns, its demand is expected to increase as it is recyclable in nature. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a major hub owing to an increase in online shopping trends, from countries such as China, India, and other South Asian countries. China ranks as the top e-commerce market. Thus, with the rise of e-commerce demand for packaging is bound to increase, creating demand for fanfold corrugated solutions.

Corrugated boxes are widely used in the retail industry for packaging. Demand for corrugated boxes is used to only going to increase in the coming years owing to a surge in the number of people opting for online shopping. The FMCG industry is expected to be a major revenue generator for corrugated boxes manufacturers as it used to pack consumer goods. Leading FMCG companies are focusing on sustainable packaging creating demand for corrugated boxes. The e-commerce boom has resulted in an increase in the use of corrugated boxes for shipping electronic products.

Although the demand for corrugated boxes has steadily grown during the Covid-19 pandemic, their manufacturers have not been able to ensure steady supply owing to the shortage of raw material. Thus, fanfold corrugated solutions are facing tremendous issues of price hikes as well as raw material shortage.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Box on Demand, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, Menasha Packaging Company, Papierfabrik Palm, Braepac Packaging, Independent Corrugator, Rondo Ganahl, RIBBLE PACKAGING LTD. and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Fanfold Corrugated Market On the basis of Products, Applications, and Geography.

Fanfold Corrugated Market, By-Products Single-walled Double-walled Triple-walled







Fanfold Corrugated Market, By Application E-Commerce Offline Retail Other







Fanfold Corrugated Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



