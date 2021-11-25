Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari protests by tens of thousands of people against water shortage in Shahrekord

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The demonstrators chanted, “We are fighting women and men. Fight and we will fight back,” and “We will turn water to blood”. They also vowed to continue the protests until their demands are met. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): the most important steel industries are located in the central desert regions! This is because most of Iran’s economic managers, especially in petrochemicals and steel, have been from desert provinces such as Isfahan and Yazd. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The production of each kilo of steel use about 30,000 liters of water. In addition to the drying up of the Zayandehrud groundwater aquifers are also at high risk of drying out. (The state-run Setareh Sobh newspaper – November 22, 2021). (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI):Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), saluted the freedom-loving compatriots in Isfahan, Chaharmahal, and Bakhtiari, and Shahrekord who foiled the clerical regime’s. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The Iranian regime has been holding the majority of this river behind IRGC-constructed dams and it is using the water for large steel factories and nuclear sites. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI):The people and women of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari chanted in front of the governor’s office, “Governor, governor, helpless servant,” “Our enemy is right here, they lie when they say it is America. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Unless the water problem caused by the mismanagement of the Islamic Republic and the water mafia is resolved, we will not give up for a moment and leave the square,” the demonstrators vowed. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): On Thursday, at 3 AM local time, the anti-riot police attacked the farmers who were holding a sit-in at the Khajoo Bridge, firing tear gas and setting fire to the farmers’ tents. These farmers were peacefully protesting.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmer’s Warning: We Are Either Killed in this River or You Open the Water.The demonstrators chanted, “We are fighting women and men. Fight and we will fight back,” and “We will turn water to blood”. They also vowed to continue the protests until their demands are met.Meanwhile, the sit-in by farmers of Isfahan, continuing round-the-clock in Zayandeh Rud river.In a video clip posted on the Internet, a farmer, addressing the sit-in, warns the clerical regime that if the water is not returned to the river, the diversions to the Yazd and Isfahan steel refineries will be shut. “We are either killed in this river or you open the water,” he stressed.The state-run daily Mostaghel wrote on November 22: The wrongheaded policy of setting up Mobarakeh Steel in 1991 (located in Isfahan) and Aliaji Steel in 1999 (located in Yazd) have led to the elimination of the water supply. In Iran, the most important steel industries are located in the central desert regions.This is because most of Iran’s economic managers, especially in petrochemicals and steel, have been from desert provinces such as Isfahan and Yazd.Another state-run media Setareh Sobh, wrote on November 22: “Each kilogram of steel production consumes about 30,000 liters of water. It is certain that these industries are consuming water from the Zayandeh Rud river.As a result, in addition to the drying up of the Zayandeh Rud river, the underground water beds are also at high risk of drying out. And the plains of Isfahan and Khorasan sink 12 cm annually.Attempts by repressive forces to destroy the tents of Isfahan farmers’ sit-in fails as protesters resist thousands of Bakhtiari youth demonstrated in Shahrekord on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, on the fourth day of their protests against water shortages.The protesters chanted: “We are fighters, fight, and we will fight back,” “Our enemy is right here, they lie when they say it’s America,” “The government itself is the mafia, (plundering the water), death to the mafia,” “Bakhtiari dies, does not accept humiliation,” “Beware of when we pick up our guns,” and “Next step is to blast the water extensions.”Fearing the continuation of the protests, the clerical regime and its repressive forces tried to prevent the protesters from chanting anti-regime slogans by seizing the stage and the microphone.The plainclothes agents clashed with the protesters and threw them down from the stage. But the demonstrators marched chanting anti-regime slogans. They continued their protests and marched to the Governor’s Office.At the same time, Isfahan farmers’ sit-in, ongoing for round-the-clock, on Zayandeh Rud Riverbed, was attacked by the regime’s repressive security forces, who tried to tear down the tents and banners but were forced to retreat, given the farmers’ resistance and support by other citizens.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi , the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), saluted the freedom-loving compatriots in Isfahan, Chaharmahal, and Bakhtiari, and Shahrekord who foiled the clerical regime’s attempt to attack the demonstrators and their plot to divert the protester’s demands.She reiterated: We can earn our rights to both water and freedom only by rising up, resisting, and remaining steadfast in the face of the mullahs’ savagery.On Thursday, at 3 AM local time, the anti-riot police attacked the farmers who were holding a sit-in at the Khajoo Bridge, firing tear gas and setting fire to the farmers’ tents. These farmers were peacefully protesting at the dried river bed of Zayandeh Rud and they were asking the state to stop monopolizing the water that has been vital for their agriculture.Special units were also smashing the farmers’ tents with a loader and tried to force people to leave. The youth started to throw stones at the police. The farmers have already called for a large gathering on Friday, November 26.The Iranian regime has been holding the majority of this river behind IRGC-constructed dams and it is using the water for large steel factories and nuclear sites.The people and women of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari chanted in front of the governor’s office, “Governor, governor, helpless servant,” “Our enemy is right here, they lie when they say it is America,” and “The government itself is the mafia, death to the mafia.”Security forces tried to prevent the protests from spreading. By taking control of the speech platform and its microphone, they attempted to prevent anti-government chants.The plainclothes agents clashed with the people and threw them off the platform. But the demonstrators continued to march, chanting anti-government slogans and marched to the governor’s office.“Unless the water problem caused by the mismanagement of the Islamic Republic and the water mafia is resolved, we will not give up for a moment and leave the square,” the demonstrators vowed.women of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari.Women address protesters in Shahrekord (center) and Isfahan.Both women farmers and other women in Isfahan province actively participate in this protest and give speeches.On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the speakers included a woman who called on the people of different provinces to unite, show solidarity, and confront the divisive tricks of the clerical regime.The security forces tried to tear down the sit-in tents of the farmers and collect their banners. However, they were forced to leave the scene with the farmers’ resistance, who enjoyed the support of the locals.The wrong policies of establishing Mobarakeh Steel in 1991 in Isfahan and Alloy Steel in 1999 in Yazd were among the measures that led to the destruction of water, wrote the state-run press. (The state-run Mostaghel newspaper – November 22, 2021)The production of each kilo of steel consumes about 30,000 liters of water. In addition to the drying up of the Zayandehrud River, groundwater aquifers are also at high risk of drying out. (The state-run Setareh Sobh newspaper – November 22, 2021)Of course, the clerical regime’s media and newspapers do not write about the nuclear and missile industries, which are located in the same areas and consume a large amount of Zayandehrud’s water.Addressing the French National Assembly via a televised speech, Mrs. Rajavi said: “For 30 years, with a hundred accounts of revelations, the Iranian Resistance has informed the world about the regime’s intention to acquire the nuclear bomb. In August 2002, it revealed two major nuclear sites.Unfortunately, the world missed this opportunity to end the mullahs’ dangerous activities. Today the IAEA believes that the regime is close to making a bomb, an outcome of the policy of complacency.”Mrs. Rajavi added: “Six nationwide uprisings in recent years in Iran have shown the fragility of the dictatorship. Khamenei has shown how afraid he is of the people by killing at least 1,500 people in the November 2019 uprising. By acquiring the nuclear bomb and interfering in countries of the Middle East, he wants to guarantee his power.”President-elect of the NCRI concluded: “The critical question is whether Europe and the West will stand with the Iranian people for freedom and democracy or the mullahs whose end has begun? We call on Europe and France to be firm.Human rights should be at the heart of any negotiations with this regime. We call on them to put the Revolutionary Guards and the Ministry of Intelligence on the list of terrorist organizations.”

