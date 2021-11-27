Retired UCLA Nurse Leads Nationwide Hospital Challenge to Minimize Projected Half-Million Nurse Loss in 2022
I prefer to ignore monikers like these, particularly when the focus needs to be recognizing serious problems and proposing win/win solutions that can actually benefit nurses and hospitals.”MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pamela Jane Nye is an acclaimed, respected nurse who, since her 2019 UCLA Medical Center retirement, earned her respectful "Maverick" moniker by successfully challenging and changing status quo nurse education concepts.
How well nurses and hospitals receive Nye's current status quo challenge, however, is yet to be determined, e.g., ask Nye's nurse peers and you'll likely hear she's a nursing career hero. To hospital administrators? Not so much, but they stop short of nurse pirate branding in part because Nye's intrapreneur vs. entrepreneur argument has merit, as does her win/win opportunity for both hospitals and nurses.
Nye's challenge responds to the American Nurses Association's recent statement that they expect more than half a million seasoned registered nurses will retire by 2022; also, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics saying to avoid this nursing shortage, 1.1 million new RNs are needed to expand and replace nurse retirees.
"This nurse recruiting vacuum will be difficult to fill," Nye explains, "because hospitals typically continue to use antiquated approaches to recruiting men and women into the nursing field. She also believes another reason hospitals are losing so many experienced nurses is their current "intrapreneur" paradigm and refers to an Investopedia.com article about the recently coined term "intrapreneur" and identifying Gifford Pinchot III and Elizabeth S. Pinchot in a 1978 white paper titled "Intra-Corporate Entrepreneurship." This term was further popularized when published in 1985 by Time magazine. (See www.investopedia.com).
Distinguishable from entrepreneur, Nye identifies the nurse intrapreneur as "a hospital employee that's tasked or independently develops innovative ideas or projects within and for the hospital's exclusive benefit. And while these intrapreneur nurses may not face any outsized risks, neither do they reap the entrepreneur's recognition or lucrative financial rewards. Also, Nye adds, "Doctors and nurses see and recognize the barriers and challenges of providing innovative care every day, and are in perfect positions to improve efficiency, reduce time burden, reduce costs, and provide new ways of working that save thousands or millions of dollars."
"Typically, nurses love what they do," Nye emphasizes, "yet they don't always love the environment where they do it. And the stereotypic image of the obedient, dependent nurse who bows to the wishes of the hospital and physician is outdated as newly hired hospital nurses often arrive as second career practitioners. True, some are young and unworldly, but many know about the business world and come armed with an understanding of finance, revenue, cost savings, and cost reduction strategies."
Nye also believes hospital administrators are becoming increasingly aware that nurse intrapreneurs are also inventors who recognize newly emerging career opportunities and are motivated to pursue second careers as nurse professionals. And with nurse innovation becoming a newly emerging field, hospitals, universities, and colleges are ill-prepared to deal with these emerging business challenges, including nurse entrepreneurs with varying levels of education. In the United States, there are few published studies about this work; thus, the sense of lacking validity abounds in the academic world."
Nye's response to this conundrum was using her Neuroscience Nursing Ltd company to create an entrepreneurial "Six Saturdays to a Nursing Business" course to introduce and guide nurses into the business aspects of a nurse-owned business, and from the 2021 pilot program, participating nurses were not disappointed, e.g. --
• "Thank you for the opportunity to learn such interesting and important information provided from Part 1 of Six Saturdays to a Nursing Business! I learned so much valuable information, and I am excited to see where this information will lead me."
• "This class was so informative! I am so glad I signed up for it. The course really helps navigate the waters of initial steps to having a successful business."
• "Opening my eyes to so many opportunities and giving me the confidence to actually launch a nurse-based business.".
While Nye modestly describes her Six Saturday courses as "boutique-style workshops," her four current presenters offer a wide variety of perspectives -- two from an academic nurse background, one from a nurse-owned business perspective, and one from a former corporate executive environment and current business owner. All four have experience in business ownership, teaching, and coaching.
For 2022, Nye's "Six Saturdays" workshop plans include Mental Health Nurse Entrepreneurs, Pediatric Nurse Entrepreneurs, and End-of-Life Nurse Entrepreneurs.
When asked whether she's deserving of her Maverick, Future Career Nurse Hero, or Hospital Nurse Pirate branding, Nye's characteristic smile fades when says with sigh, "I prefer to ignore monikers like these, particularly when the focus needs to be recognizing serious problems and proposing win/win solutions that can actually benefit nurses and hospitals."
Supporting her beliefs, Nye defers to the article published in the July/August 2021 issue of Clinical Nurse Specialist, The Journal for Advanced Nursing Practice, where Susan Alexander, DNP, RN, writes, "What is more troubling, and inestimable, is the loss of those who would have pursued careers in nursing but chose other paths after witnessing the risks that nurses encountered in caring for patients with COVID-19." Widening opportunities for young people considering the field of nursing should include innovation and business opportunities. The importance of embracing an entrepreneurial curriculum for college and university schools of nursing cannot be over-stated. "
