Two Major Charities Finalize Partnerships with Certified Pride Token

A new wave of crypto has emerged and Certified Pride Token is in the front of it.

CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Pride Token is pleased to announce it has solidified its partnerships with 2 major charities - the Human Rights Campaign and The Jed Foundation will be receiving equal portions of the 5% “value in use” that Certified Pride Token has committed to give.Certified Pride Token is a new cryptocurrency that is donating to LGBTQ charities. It is a Binance Smart Chain Token and innovative project that is bringing the future of digital currency together by fighting for equality.According to the company, the Jed Foundation is a non-profit organization that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults in the United States.“The Jed Foundation does amazing work and, unfortunately, our family knows first-hand,” says the CEO of Certified Pride Token after losing a close family member. “The Jed Foundation was instrumental in helping us to cope. Not only does the organization help to prevent suicide and help people with mental issues, it also is big in the LGBTQIA+ community.”“We are thrilled that Certified Pride Token has committed to support our foundation with a future donation,” states The Jed Foundations’ Mrs. Zunick. “They are also sharing our resources to reach more young people.”“Likewise, the Human Rights Campaign strives to end discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all,” says Certified Pride Token’s CEO. “When asked ‘why are you partnering with HRC,’ I say I have many family and friends in the LGBTQIA+ and minority communities who have faced struggles their whole lives. This needs to end - now. HRC does huge amounts of work for equality and makes and difference.”With over 3 million members, HRC is one of the largest equal rights charities. A representative from HRC says, “we are so excited to partner with such an amazing company and project.”The company is also in the process of finalizing deals with two more major charities with an additional announcement to follow.For those interested in getting involved, Certified Pride Token has opened up a pre-sale to the public. For more information or to invest, go to www.certifiedpride.org