Lady Primrose Hosting First-Time Holiday Pop-Up Shopping Event

Lady Primrose announcing first time event, a Holiday Pop Up store invitation to the corporate offices in Dallas

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lady Primrose , a boutique luxury fragrance company, today announced the debut of a first-time Holiday Pop Up Shopping event hosted at their corporate offices in Dallas. Lady Primrose corporate offices are located in the popular Design District area at 180 Cole Street. The announcement was made by Lady Primrose new co-owner and CEO, Michelle Balaz.



The Lady Primrose Holiday Pop Up Shopping event will incorporate afternoon hours during the week Monday through Friday, 1pm to 4pm beginning November 29 to December 17, 2021.

“As the Holidays approach, we’re celebrating a spectacular relaunch this year and we’re thrilled to welcome customers to our corporate offices for a Holiday Pop Up experience and an opportunity to meet the Lady Primrose team,” said co-owner and CEO Michelle Balaz. “Lady Primrose offers a variety of luxurious products from perfumes to our treasured body creams, hand-poured candles and iconic soaps, all fragrance forward. We’re committed to delivering our products in the stylish and regal style our customers love with a restyled and modern approach customers are appreciating. Elegant presentation is our hallmark.”

Under new ownership, 2021 was a successful relaunch year for the brand as they continue to deliver elevated expectations of their fragrance collections. New ownership invested in a first-time ad campaign this year which included ads in Harper’s Bazaar, Town & Country, Jetset Magazine, Hemispheres and American Way. Lady Primrose also continues long-time partnerships with fine retailers and 4-5-star luxury hotel and resort properties worldwide.

About Lady Primrose

Lady Primrose is a boutique luxury fragrance company with fine retailer and luxury hotel resort property partnerships around the world. Celebrating more than 30 years providing fragrant luxuries, Lanesborough Hotel in London commissioned Lady Primrose for guest amenities which launched the brand in 1990. Located in Dallas, TX, Lady Primrose is under new ownership as of November 2020, a sister-duo team and continues to be a woman-owned company.

Follow us at Instagram @LadyPrimrose. To learn more about Lady Primrose, visit ladyprimrose.com.

