AI in Telecommunication Market Size Projected to to Reach USD 5.29 Billion By 2028

AI in Telecommunication Market Size – USD 1.36 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 18.61%, Market Trends – monitoring the content shared in telecommunication network.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market for AI in telecommunication is driven by the enhanced growth of AI different telecommunication industries and the need to check the security for the contents shared on telecommunication network.
The AI in telecommunication market is expected to grow from USD 1.36 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.29 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.61% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the enhanced growth of AI different telecommunication industries and the need to check the security for the contents shared on telecommunication network.
The increasing demand to build a smarter world with the help of various technologies is moving faster than ever. Artificial intelligence (AI) is one such factor that is driving the need for the smart world. Because of its potential to invent new ideas and technologies, it is the most noticeable technology among various parts of the industries. Telecommunication industry is one such industry that is using AI in a larger portion ton deliver customer service by providing better network performance and reality. The leading telecommunication industries from various parts of the world is using AI to increase revenue and process big data. The rapid need for personalized customer experience is increasing the growth of the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Growth of AI in Telecommunication Market is directly fueled by the enhanced growth of AI in different telecommunication industries and need to check the content shared in telecommunication industry. The Ai in telecommunication market is expected to grow from USD 1.36 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.29 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.61% during the forecast period
• The growth of AI in different telecommunication industries and need to check the content shared in telecommunication industry are one of the factors expected to drive the market. However, the issues faced with incompatibility and scarcity of professionals may act as the restraining factors for the growth of the market.
• Based on deployment type, the market is segmented as on cloud, on premise. The cloud deployment uses less expensive algorithms to perform along with the features of being flexible, easy and quite affordable, which makes it the faster growing deployment type accepted by various industries than the on premise. The installation and maintenance cost is also affordable than the on premise.
• Based on Use, the market is segmented as customer analysis, network optimization, network security self-diagnosis and virtual assistants. Virtual assistants uses AI to follow commands and instructions given by the user. One such example of virtual assistance is the online retailer spring that was one of the first among all to initiate the use of Facebook’s messenger’s Bot store to offer personal shopping assistance for the shoppers by engaging them in a simple conversations.
• Based on technology, the market is segmented as Machine Learning and Natural learning. Machine learning along with the technology advancement is growing at a huge rate in today’s fast moving world. The AI for the machine learning is expected to grow the highest CAGR of 18 % during the forecast period. The growing demand of machine learning in different industries like automotive, healthcare and manufacturing, e.t.c are benefitting the growth of this market.
• Based on region, the market is being segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, and Row. The largest share of about 40.0% is being brought by Asia Pacific in the global market and is expected to hold the place in terms of both usage and manufacturing in the upcoming years. The key contributors to the regional growth are Taiwan, Japan, and China.
• The Key players in the Cloud robotics market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Intel (US), Google (US), AT&T (US), Cisco Systems (US), ai (US), Infosys (India), Salesforce (US), and NVIDIA (US).
Segments covered in the report:
Deployment mode (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
• cloud
• on premise
Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
• Customer analysis
• Network optimization
• Network security
• Self-diagnosis
• Virtual assistants
Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
• Machine & deep learning
• Natural learning
On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.
