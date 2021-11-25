Body Lotion Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities To 2020-2027

Body Lotion Market

According to a new report, Body Lotion Market Type, End-users and Distribution: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Aftermath of the Novel Corona Virus has drastically reshaped trends of various industries and will have a similar impact on the body lotion market as well.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Body Lotion Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

When it comes to beauty consciousness, youngsters spend more than the elderly on cosmetics. These millennials constitute over three-fourth of the global population. Hence, their shopping habits and preferences are the major factors that drive the growth of the body lotion market.

There are certain ingredients used in the production of body lotions that have been restrained by the government agencies. The ingredients prohibited to use in body lotions are chloroform, mercury compounds, methylene chloride, chlorofluorocarbon propellants, and vinyl chloride. Strict regulations have been laid on the use of these ingredients because they are toxic and can cause skin diseases.

The demand for multi-benefit body lotions that include anti-aging formula, protection from UV rays, gives slowing skin is persistently increasing. And hence, it can be seen as a great opportunity for further expansion and growth.

Geographically Analysis - North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include Unilever PLC, L'Oréal, Johnson & Johnson, Avon, Cavinkare, Cataphil, Shiseido Company, Clarins, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Beiersdorf AG

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ Demand for such products is experiencing an increase with an expectation for safety from the perspective of health as well as the environment.

○ High consumer demand for different cosmetics can be replaced by personal hygiene and skin-care products like body lotions.

○ With the impact of COVID-19, manufacturers can think of introducing anti-bacterial and body lotions in the market to increase their customer base.

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the global body lotion industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global body lotion market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global body lotion market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides a detailed global body lotion market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

