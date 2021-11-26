BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Size Projected to Reach USD 198.22 Billion at CAGR of 15.26% , By 2028

Reports And Data

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Size – USD 64.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.26%, Digitalized workplaces and mobilized workforces.

The major contributing factor for the growth of the market can be the rise of need for growth of mobile and broadband services and increasing data traffic, which resulted to the facilities of BYOD services in enterprises, making work easier for their employees.

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Size – USD 64.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.26%, Market Trends – Digitalized workplaces and mobilized workforces.

The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility is expected to grow from USD 64.04 Billion in 2020 to USD 74.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.26% during the forecast period. Growth of mobile and broadband services, increase in data traffic, increasing need for productivity and employee satisfaction and reduction in hardware costs of organizations are some of the driving factors of the market. Some other factors contributing to the growth of this market are increase in adoption of BYOD and extensive opportunities in cloud based solutions.

Device management security risks, security concerns regarding information, up gradation and lack of system integrators complexity and issues in selecting the correct enterprise mobility and BYOD solution may restrain the growth of the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these restraints and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Key players with in BYOD and Enterprise Mobility are

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US), Blackberry Limited (Ontario, Canada.), Infosys Limited (Bengaluru, India), IBM Corporation (New York, US), Tech Mahindra Limited (Pune, India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Mumbai, India), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), AT&T (Texas, US), Honeywell International (New Jersey, US), Capgemini (Paris, France), Oracle Corporation (California, US), HCL (Noida, India), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US), and Accenture (Dublin, Ireland).

Further key findings from the report suggest

•The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility is expected to grow from USD 64.04 Billion in 2020 to USD 74.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.26% during the forecast period.

•The major driving factors for the growth of the market for Video Streaming Software can be growth of mobile and broadband services, increasing in data traffic, increasing need for productivity and employee satisfaction, reduction in hardware costs of organizations, increase in adoption of BYOD and extensive opportunities in cloud based solutions.

•The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility is segmented by deployment type into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth, at a CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period, due the demand for decreasing costs of equipment and the growth in cloud data adaptation.

•The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility is segmented by component into software, security and services. Among the security markets, device security segment is expected to dominate the market share with approximately USD 24.9 Billion during the forecast period; this segment provides security measures to protect mobile data for individuals and enterprises. Among the service markets, professional services are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

•The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility is segmented by industry vertical into BFSI, automobile, manufacturing, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities and others (government, education, and media & entertainment). IT and telecom segment is expected to witness highest growth, at a CAGR of 12.7% in the forecast period, since the segment is majorly based on extensive use of smartphones and desktops or laptops, which also gives rise to telecom operator competition in this segment.

•The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. APAC, the hub for developing countries like, India and China, since has started adopting Video Streaming Software across multiple verticals and has a rapid economic growth, is expected to witness the highest growth, with a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The report “BYOD and Enterprise Mobility by deployment type (cloud and on-premises), component (software, security and services), industry vertical (BFSI, automobile, manufacturing, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities and others (government, education, and media & entertainment)) and Geography

Global Forecast 2026"

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, components, verticals and regional analysis.

• BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market by deployment type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

•BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market by components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Software

 Mobile Device Management

 Mobile Application Management

 Mobile Data Management

 Mobile Email management

 Mobile Telecom Expense Management

 Others (Mobile Recovery Management and Wireless Expense Management)

Services

 Professional services

 Managed services

Security

 Device Security

 Email Security

 Applications Security

 Mobile Content Security

 Mobile Fleets Security

 Network Security

 Identity Access Management

 Multi-user Management

•BYOD and Enterprise Mobility, by industry verticals (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

BFSI

Automobile

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others (Government, Education, and Media & Entertainment)

•BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

APAC

