Welcome to South Australia's newest beachfront tiny abode
An off-grid luxury tiny cabin with jaw-dropping coastal views is now available on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.
Eco-tourism accommodation startup EYRE.WAY will today launch the first of four tiny adobes on the Eyre Peninsula.
Yambara—meaning away, out of sight in Barngarla— is situated on a secluded stretch of coast about 100m from its own private beach and 30 minutes from Port Lincoln.
The immersive tiny cabin takes in sweeping views of Sleaford Bay, Whalers Way and the Port Lincoln National Park.
The creation of the compact but luxe abodes was a natural progression for EYRE.WAY Directors Tim and Amanda Hogg, who are no strangers to off-grid living.
A few years ago, they listed their seaside home in Port Lincoln on Airbnb and moved their family of five into 'Frankie' the Caravan. For years, Frankie was their home away from home. It gave them the ability to live and work while exploring off-road destinations around Eyre Peninsula.
"We've always loved exploring the beaches and remote wilderness and loved the idea that we could travel, live, work and play," Amanda said.
"We didn't want to only explore the Eyre’s pristine bush and coastal settings on weekends or school holidays, we wanted to wake up at new locations every week."
Some years, they spent more nights in Frankie than their actual home.
But there was always a bigger vision in mind: they dreamt of building tiny abodes on secluded sites around the Eyre Peninsula.
In 2021, they found their first site and EYRE.WAY was born.
"Tim was filleting fish with a local one day who owned property with unbelievable waterfront views and that's how we found our first site.
“We have been so fortunate to find local property owners who are partnering with us to bring our vision to life.
"The farmers are particularly enthusiastic about the abodes being completely off-grid, creating minimal carbon footprint.
“The only impact on the land will be our footprints.”
A beach lover's paradise, this section of coastline has been recognised for its spectacular whale watching opportunities, turquoise waters and panoramic views, all visible from the fully-equipped tiny abode.
Three other tiny abode locations will be announced in the coming months with the couple hoping to meet the huge demand for tiny home travel experiences.
“There is huge demand for more accomodation on the Eyre Peninsula. On top of that there’s a real drive to get out and explore our environment.
“There’s been a lot of excitement about our launch—people have been contacting us to ask when they can book.
“We’re thrilled and probably a bit emotional that bookings are now open and EYRE.WAY is in business.
“It’s been a labour of love for Tim—a plumber by trade—who has done a majority of the build himself.”
EYRE.WAY’s first tiny abode Yambara is now available from $450.00 per night.
Amy Springhall
Amy Springhall
