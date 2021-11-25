India Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios | Forecast 2030

Report provides an in-depth analysis of top investment pockets, winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry was estimated at $1.43 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $3.02 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.54% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Advanced manufacturing processes to develop sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, rise in product innovations to support new demands, emerging generic drug market and rapidly growing drug delivery market, upsurge in R&D activities, and use of innovative packaging drive the growth of the India pharmaceutical packaging market. On the other hand, volatility of prices in raw materials and strict government regulations & standards impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in patient-oriented medicines including biologics is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The India pharmaceutical packaging market is analyzed across product type and material. Based on product type, the parenteral container segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR by 8.80% from 2020 to 2030. The specialty bags segment is also discussed in the report.

Based on material, the plastics and polymers segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market. The glass segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.50% from 2020 to 2030.

The key market players analyzed in the India pharmaceutical packaging market report include Amcor Plc., West Pharmaceutical Packaging India Pvt. Ltd., APTAR GROUP INC., Uflex Limited, Huhtamaki PPL Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Schott Pharmaceutical Packaging, SGD Pharma India Ltd., Parekhplast India Limited, and Essel Propack Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

