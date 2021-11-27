Lignin Market value to Cross USD 1.10 Billion by 2027 | Reports And Data
Lignin market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 1.9% from USD 955.3 Million in 2019 to USD 1.10 Billion in 2027.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 27, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Lignin market is forecast to reach USD 1.10 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for natural feed additives in animal nutrition along with expanded usage in various end-use industries such as paints & adhesives, construction, refining, and pulp & packaging would promote growth in the industry. Lignin has gained attention due to the possible uses of vanillin, carbon fibers, phenol, and BTX. Due to its biological provenance, insecticides, pesticides, emulsifiers, and heavy metal sequestrate, it has been accepted for use in production. The growing use of lignin, as a primary constituent of cement and concrete additives, is also projected to play a critical role in market evolution to boost their quality and operational life. Rising technical developments and accelerated urbanization have prompted producers to develop high-quality concrete mixtures to mitigate rain & moisture loss and improve building durability that is expected to increase the market growth.
Key participants include Borregaard LignoTech, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Domtar Corporation, Asia Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., Northway Lignin Chemical, Green Value, Aditya Birla Group, Liquid Lignin Company LLC, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., and The Dallas Group of America, Inc. among others.
The product is widely used in the manufacture of macromolecules often used to produce catalysts for bitumen, biofuels, and bio-refinery. That factor is likely to support the growth of the market. Rising livestock production and growing demands for high-quality animal protein have increased the opportunities for natural and healthy animal feed. From an early stage, the product plays a crucial role in enhancing the animal diet and offers high fiber content to provide energy to fight infections.
Limited awareness among people and manufacturers of the characteristics and use of lignin products and a weak link between R&D facilities and manufacturers are also important factors of restraint for the global lignin market. In fact, on the world level, lignin goods are priced very low, and free trading is discouraged because shipping costs are higher than commodity prices.
• The growth in the use of carbon fibers as lighter materials in the automotive and construction industries is expected to raise the significance of macromolecules. The macromolecules segment represented a market share of 19.6% in terms of revenues in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7%.
• Because of its highly developed distribution channel industries, advanced processing capabilities, combined with a highly skilled workforce and growing R&D initiatives, the U.S. is among the leading countries in the market. Developing applications and strong demand encourage producers to concentrate on new technologies to expand the market.
• The Asia Pacific driven by China, India, and Japan's production may record improvements in revenue with a CAGR of 2.1% by 2027 related to the growing infrastructure and increasing demands for high-quality concrete mix in the region. Rapid urbanization along with raw material availability and cheap labor has led to considerable expansion in the construction of buildings, which is the main driving factor
• Manufacturers make the distinction of their products based on quality and price, taking into account characteristics such as quality and level of purity. The players are focusing on developing multifunctional applications.
Reports and Data is a research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
