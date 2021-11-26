ePTFE Market Reach USD 608.8 Million | Expanded PTFE Industry Analysis, Size, Application, Outlook 2028

Reports And Data

EPTFE Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% from USD 392.3 Million in 2020 to USD 608.8 Million in 2028.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ePTFE Market is expected to reach USD 608.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. ePTFE is generally implemented in membrane form in numerous filtration solutions across all sectors comprising pharmaceutical, food and packaging, minerals, chemicals, power generation, metals, engineering, and aerospace among others. The ePTFE membrane is laminated to a large number of substrate materials like polyester, woven glass fibers, and needle felts for the purpose of making filter bags, and pleatable materials like cellulose and polyester for filter cartridges and elements. The substrate material acts as a steady supporting base for the ePTFE membrane and type of substrate material will be ascertained based upon the particular application requirements to which the filters will be implemented.

Key Players

Key participants include Gore, Toray, Donaldson, Nitto Denko, ZHEJIANG JIARI FLUOROPLASTIC Co. Ltd., Poly Fluoro Ltd., Philips Scientific Inc., Dexmet, Zeus Industrial Products, Saint-Gobain, and Ningbo ChangQi.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1207

ePTFE materials are chemically inert and are resistant to most chemicals reaction. In applications where the process environment offers a possibly corrosive condition, such as in alkaline or acidic environment, utmost care must be provided to the substrate material chosen as these materials have quite different features and capabilities. The growing use of ePTFE membranes in such application would be crucial in fueling the market demand.

The Asia-Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in the year 2020. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for PTFE fabric from various industries, such as construction, packaging, food, chemicals, and textiles, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1207

Further key findings from the report suggest

• ePTFE membranes would account for the largest market share with USD 195.8 million in 2020 in the forecast period. ePTFE membranes find usage in filtration for separating the gas from liquids and/or the separating the micro particles from batches of fine powders. They find application in both automotive and healthcare industries and can be delivered either as pure ePTFE membranes or as ePTFE membranes with polymer backings – like polypropylene or polyethylene.

• Medical industry is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the extensive use of ePTFE membranes in medical sectors. Use of the ePTFE material as a filtration media is preferably appropriate to numerous application areas, such as in urine collection, drug delivery, and laparoscopic surgery.

• The market for ePTFE in North America is forecasted to reach USD 120.3 million by 2028 from USD 73.5 million from 2020.

• Tetratex® ePTFE membrane filter from Donaldson is aiding Elementis Chromium meet strict legislation pertaining to emissions at its Eaglescliffe unit in Stockton-on-Tees, UK. As a global market-leader in Chromium chemicals, with production facilities in the UK and USA, Elementis Chromium is the only producer offering such an exhaustive range of Chromium products. These are used in a varied range of applications comprising leather tanning, pigment intermediate, and metal finishing.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global ePTFE market on the basis of disease product, application, end-user and region:

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1207

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Membranes

• Sheet

• Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Fabrics

• Sealants

• Filtration & Separation

• Advanced Dielectric Materials

• Fluoropolymer Fibers

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/eptfe-market

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Medical

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Architecture

• Textiles

• Electronics

• Others

Buy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1207

About Us

Reports and Data is a research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Also Read

Circular Saw Blade Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/circular-saw-blade-market

Marble Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/marble-market

Cellular Rubber Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cellular-rubber-market