Recycled Paper Market Size ($42,395.79Mn by 2028) Driven by Waste Management (3.8% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The recycled paper market size to reach $42,395.79 million by 2028 from $32,558.44 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on Recycled Paper Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth, Trends, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Pre-Consumer Waste and Post-Consumer Waste) and Application (Writing and Printing Paper, Containerboard, Newsprint Paper, Tissue, and Others) with COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis available at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00008887



Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 32,558.44 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 42,395.79 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 157 No. Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 104 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Type, and Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Recycled Paper Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cascades Recovery+; Global Waste Recyclers Ltd; Hanna Paper; Heinzel Holding GmbH, Inc.; International Paper; Perlen Papier AG; Republic Services, Inc.; Sonoco Products Company; ST Paper Resources Pte Ltd; American Chung Nam; Waste Management; and WASCO are among the key players in the recycled paper market. The major players are striving to expand their customer base and increase their presence globally to acquire a better market position.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Recycled Paper Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008887/



Asia Pacific held the largest share of the recycled paper market in 2020. With rapid economic growth and urbanization, waste generation and management are becoming major social and environmental issues in Asia. Every country in Asia has specific measures of solid waste management and material-cycle policy. The presence of small and large-scale companies operating in paper recycling in India, China, and Japan are further fueling the growth of the recycled paper market in the region.

Favorable Environmental Impact to Propel Market Growth:

One of the most significant properties of paper is its potential to be recycled numerous times, saving the cost involved in producing new paper. The recycling of paper is known to conserve natural resources, thus, reducing greenhouse emissions, saving energy, and keeping the landfill space free for other types of trash. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the paper makes up ~28% of solid trash in landfills, and a ton of paper takes up to 3.3 cubic yards of landfill space. Global warming and habitat destruction are a few of the major effects of deforestation; the recycling of waste paper reduces the need to manufacture virgin paper, thus reducing deforestation. It has been noted that the recycling of a ton of paper can save ~17 trees; 380 gallons of oil; 7,000 gallons of water; and ~4,000 KW of energy—along with bringing down the greenhouse emission by a metric ton of carbon equivalent. The decomposition of papers in the landfills generates methane, which has 21 times higher heat-trapping power than carbon dioxide.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Recycled Paper Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008887/



Recycled Paper Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the recycled paper market is segmented into pre-consumer waste and post-consumer waste. The pre-consumer waste segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Post-consumer waste is expected to witness growth in the coming years, owing to increasing awareness among the population regarding waste management and sustainable practices. Based on application, the market is segmented into writing and printing paper, containerboard, newsprint paper, tissue, and others. The containerboard segment accounted for the largest share of the global recycled paper market in 2020, owing to containerboard manufacturers' high volume usage of recycled paper. Moreover, the rise of the e-commerce sector has further propelled the demand for containerboard. The tissue segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Recycled Paper Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic had drastically altered the status of the chemicals & materials sector and negatively impacted the growth of the recycled paper market. The implementation of measures to combat the spread of the virus aggravated the situation and impacted the growth of several industrial sectors. The significant decline in the growth of the several industrial sectors notably impacted the demand for recycled paper in the global market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for recycled paper has felt a negative impact in terms of supply and demand for raw materials as well as the final product. The outbreak distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the valued chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international borders, creating revenue loss and damage. The disturbed valued chain had had a negative impact on the raw material supply. For example, the newspaper market dropped drastically as a result of virus-related concerns regarding doorstep delivery. The elimination of commercial advertising (as a result of disrupted circulation and the lockdown-induced economic depression) put even more strain on the industry's finances. The expanding population of internet users had shifted a generation of news consumers from the broadsheet to the smartphone, resulting in a fall in newspaper demand.

Buy Premium Copy of Recycled Paper Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008887/

Key Questions to Request for Recycled Paper Market:

Can you list some of the major players operating in the Global Recycled Paper Market?

What is the scope of recycled paper in the global market?

Based on type, what is the prospect of the post-consumer waste segment?

Based on application, what was the largest segment of the global recycled paper market?

What was the largest geographic region for the global recycled paper market in 2020?

What is the forecast outlook of newspaper segment in the recycled paper market?









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/waste-paper-recycling-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

Research Study: https://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/the_insight_partners/

