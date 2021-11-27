Potassium Chloride Market Size Worth USD 25.01 Billion By 2027 Growing at 4.9% CAGR | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Potassium Chloride Market Size – USD 16.98 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 4.9%. Increase in demand for Potassium Chloride as in fertilizer industries.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for potassium chloride in online retails, especially in the emerging nations coupled with high investments in R&D of potassium chloride, are fueling the market growth.

The Global Potassium Chloride Market is forecast to reach USD 25.01 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Potassium Chloride (KCL) or potassium salt is the metal halide composition of potassium and chloride chemical compounds. KCL is one of the most important sources of potassium chemical elements. The crystalline powder is white, odorless & highly soluble in water and sourced from seawater or other salt-containing surface water. Potassium is a crucial mineral for the human body and principal base in the tissue of blood cells, as it helps to lower the adverse effects of salts and maintains the blood pressure. Chlorine provides electrochemical neutrality in the red blood cells. Caustic potash or potassium hydroxide is derived from KCL and one of the most prominent segment in the overall fertilizer market. Potassium chloride is listed as an essential medicine by the World Health Organization, and KCL generic medicine supposedly is the most suitable and safest salt for repletion of the common forms of hypokalemia.

The chemicals and materials industry produces a massive variety of products consumed by people across the world on a daily basis. While several products, namely detergents, perfumes, soaps, and others are bought directly by the consumers, the others are used as ingredients to make numerous products. For instance, in Europe, nearly 70% of the chemicals that are manufactured are used to make other products. The industry uses a wide range of raw materials ranging from oil, minerals, air, and others. With growing competition among industry players, innovation remains vital in discovering new paths to meet the needs of the sophisticated, demanding and environmentally conscious consumers.

The competitiveness within the chemical industry and among the chemicals, the chemical industry spends large amounts on research, particularly in the highly industrialized countries, which will foster market size in the coming years.

Key participants include Sinofert Holdings Limited, Agrium, The Potash Corporation, Uralkali, The Mosaic Company, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, The Arab Potash Company, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Intrepid Potash, Inc., and Belaruskali, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Potassium Chloride naturally preserves the personal care products and cosmetics by chelating bonds. The mixture of citric acid & its salts are also added to the personal care products in order to help adjust the acid to base ratio.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the services of the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 33.9% by 2027.

In January 2018, two major giants of the fertilizers industry in Canada namely, Agrium and Potash Corporation in Saskatchewan, merged into one company, named, Nutrien Ltd. Nutrien Ltd. was headquartered in Saskatchewan, Canada. The joint venture of these two giants have, in turn, made them the biggest fertilizer producer in the world.

Potassium chloride is used to treat hyperkalemia and disorders pertaining to the kidney, adrenal glands, and others. For some open-heart surgeries, KCL is injected into the heart muscles in order to stop the heartbeat as the procedure cannot proceed with the heart rhythmic contraction and expansion processes.

European region is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 15.6% of market possession by 2027, having grown with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Germany and the Netherlands hold some of the most prominent players in this region.

North America, with its high demand for potassium chloride in agricultural & healthcare industries, is accounted to retain a significant position in the global market by 2027, growing with a CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Potassium Chloride market on the basis of distribution channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Powder

Granular

Crystal

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Fertilizers Industry

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Industrial Applications

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

