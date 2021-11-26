Kaolin Market USD 5.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.21% by Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The growth of the Kaolin market is driven by the increase in demand from several end user industries such as paper, fiberglass, plastics & rubber and others.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kaolin Market is forecasted to grow from USD 5.45 Billion in 2020 to USD 7.55 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.21%, during the forecast period. Increasing kaolin consumption in various end-user industries, such as paper, ceramics & sanitary commodities, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber and plastics, is one of the most significant factors expected to drive growth in the kaolin market.

Ceramic sanitary products such as washbasins, shower plates, toilet bowls, and bathtubs have features such as corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, and glossy surface finish, making them a superior alternative to steel and other metal products. These products are increasingly being used throughout the world in residential and commercial buildings. It is also expected that growing population and improved living standards will fuel the demand for ceramic products. These factors are estimated to increase demand for kaolin and thus boost global market growth over the forecast period.

It is expected that initiatives undertaken by the governments of Bangladesh and India to promote literacy will result in high paper demand, thus driving market growth over the forecast period. However, the threat of calcium carbonate substitution for paper production may hamper growth in demand over the coming years.

Kaolin Market 2028 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Sedlecký kaolin AS. (Czech Republic),.KaMin LLC (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), EICL Ltd. (India), SCR-Sibelco (Belgium), BASF (Germany), Imerys (France), Ashapura Group (India), Lasselsberger Group (Hungary), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany) and others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for calcined is expected to grow the largest at USD 2.22 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Calcined kaolin is used in paint & coatings, ceramics, and plastic cables development. Emerging countries in the regions of Asia Pacific and South America, such as China, India, and Brazil, are regarded as key markets for calcined kaolin.

The market for paper segment will hold the largest market and is expected to reach USD 1.80 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Kaolin enhances different paper properties, such as ink absorption and holdout ink pigment, low linting tendency, and roughness, which in turn enhance paper printability. The increasing use of kaolin in paper production is therefore projected to drive the growth of the end-use segment of the paper industry.

The market for Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold the largest market share and reach USD 2.4 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Increased demand for paper coating materials in emerging markets and increased use of paper packaging products are key factors that contribute to the paper industry's growth. Paper industry growth is projected to drive the Asia Pacific region's demand for kaolin. Furthermore, the increased consumption of ceramics in the construction industry and high demand for plastics also contribute to the growth of this region's kaolin market.

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Competitive Landscape

Global Kaolin market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Kaolin market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Kaolin Market

Types:

Synthetic

Natural

Application:

Paper

Ceramics & Sanitary wares

Fiberglass

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Plastics

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

